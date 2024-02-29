MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card under $1000!

Graphics cards like the RTX 4080 are an expensive investment. Heck, some cost more than a car, so when a deal comes up like this, it’s not to be missed.

Right now, the MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is just $999.95 – that’s almost 20% off the RRP, the lowest price we’ve seen this graphics card drop down to.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDRR6X $1,224.99 $999.95 This graphics card is the Creme de la Creme; it looks incredible, outperforms most cards on the market, and boasts Ada Lovelace architecture. What's not to love? What We Like: One of the fastest GPUs on the market (for now)

Powerful and efficient

Powerful and efficient

Incredible ray tracing performance

Boasting a clock speed of 2535MHz, Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture, and 9728 Cuda cores/304 Tensor cores, this graphics card is an absolute beast.

If you’re serious about upgrading your PC, you’re going to be hard-pushed to find a better-performing graphics card at this price.

The RTX 4080 can easily handle the latest AAA games, alongside high-end graphics features like ray tracing, DLSS 3, and Reflex. Everything you need is bundled into a sexy-looking package thanks to MSI’s colorful logo, bold lines, and edges.

With three fans and MSI’s TRI FROZR 3 thermal design to keep the card cool, you can push the boundaries of long gaming sessions and forget the rest of the world exists. Thanks to the copper baseplate, heat from the GPU and memory modules is captured and transferred to the heat pipes. Better efficiency, greater performance.

Featuring AI Tensor Cores, this Nvidia RTX GPU is designed to deliver next-gen capabilities and AI performance. Gaming doesn’t get better than this.

If you’ve been waiting for the MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 to drop in price, now is the time to purchase. We can’t stress enough how awesome this deal is, and we don’t expect to see this again anytime soon. Get yours today for only $999.95.

