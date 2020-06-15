My mother-in-law used this air purifier to see if it would help with her asthma – here’s the verdict

The Good Simple to get it up and running Multiple fan modes is a nice touch Makes air quality noticeable lighter and fresher Affordable The Bad Runs a little loud, but sleep mode helps with the noise 8.5 Overall

My mother-in-law, God bless her heart, suffers from severe asthma. Sometimes when we go out for walks, we have to take a break every five minutes or so for her to catch her breath. It has to be one of the scariest things in the world to have to deal with this affliction.

I can’t imagine what it feels like not being able to breathe, so when I offered to let her try out the Renpho Air Purifier to see if it would help with her breathing, we decided it couldn’t hurt to try it out. Anything that could offer some level of relief would be a welcome addition to her life.

I had her pick up the air purifier at my house, and she went on her way to see if it would help with her breathing difficulties. She had the unit for a couple of months and gave me notes throughout the time she had it. So, how did it perform? Did it help her with her breathing? Well, let’s find out.

But first thing’s first. Let’s take a look at Renpho Air Purifier and see what it has to offer. For starters, yup, you guessed it, it’s an air purifier. Its main job is to clean the air that you’re breathing. Simple, right? Sure, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and Renpho has a lot going for it there.

This particular model features a five-stage filtration system. There’s a washable pre-filter, a charcoal filter, an activated carbon filter, a true HEPA filter, and lastly, an antibacterial filter. Yea, that’s a lot of filters, but each has its purpose. The company claims that this device is capable of eliminating 99.97% of airborne pollutants. We’re talking things like allergens, pet dander, smoke, pollen, and anything else the unit can suck up.

This model from Renpho is aimed at rooms that measure 300 square feet, but my mother-in-law had hers in a room slightly larger than that. Even in the larger room, she said the unit performed flawlessly.

The device features a smart air quality sensor, which means the unit adjusts to different environments. If it detects the air quality in the room is low, it adjusts its fan speeds based on the air quality it senses. There are also separate fan modes too. You have three options: Low, medium, and high. There’s even a sleep function that makes the unit operate at its quietest level.

So, some solid specs, right? I would have to say so. But specs aside, how does this puppy perform? Did it help with my mother-in-law’s asthma? Well, let’s hear from the woman herself:

“The air purifier works very well.” Anita Munoz wrote me in a text message. “I tend to forget it’s here but the air quality is noticeably lighter and fresher. My asthma is better and I rarely use my inhaler. It runs loud during the day but it does have different settings. On a side note, the generated air comes out cold, which is great for the summer months.”

So, as you can see, the device considerably helped with her breathing. So much that she doesn’t have to rely on her inhaler nearly as much. Not only that, but she feels so much better when the device is running. That’s a drastic improvement.

So there you have it, this Renpho air purifier is the real deal and definitely improved my mother-in-law’s way of life.

One of the best things this air purifier has going for it is that it’s not overly expensive. You can currently get it on Amazon for just $99. If I had asthma or trouble breathing, $99 to improve that seems like a no-brainer. If you deal with seasonal allergies or possibly even breathing difficulties related to things like asthma, this air purifier is definitely worth checking out.

Bottom line: If you have pets, a smoker in your home, or just want a better breathing environment, this air purifier should absolutely be on your radar. Out of 849 reviews, Amazon reviewers rated this product at 4 ½ stars. My mother-in-law isn’t the easiest person to please, so if she gives this two thumbs up, it’s definitely a winner.

