Review: The LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier is exactly what you need for your seasonal asthma

Some reviews are about technical specs and what a product delivers in terms of numbers. Other reviews are about the subjective experience of using a product and how it impacts one’s life. This review of the LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier is a mix of both, so get cozy and let me tell you a story.

This review, in some ways, starts back in 2005, when I was in college and living in my first apartment. Sometime in fall, my lungs started to fail. I first noticed that I was having trouble sustaining long notes in marching band. Then I started waking up in the middle of the night, first for just a few minutes, and then later for hours at a time. I couldn’t breathe right, which I had never experienced before.

I was inhaling, but it was like no matter what I did I couldn’t get a full breath. On the day of one of my finals that semester, I woke up and really couldn’t breathe. In my oxygen-deprived state, I drove myself to the hospital, they put me in the front of triage, and one nebulizer treatment later they told me that I had asthma, gave me a rescue inhaler, and sent me on my way. I have what?

I used to be proud of the fact that I didn’t take any daily medications, but this was the permanent end of that

Since 2005 I’ve been on a battery of just about every asthma medication you can have. I’ve had albuterol inhalers and the CFC-free rescue inhalers. I’ve had a home nebulizer. I’ve had Singulair and steroids and Breo and Spiriva and Advair and on and on and on. I did four years of sublingual immunotherapy and I’m in year three of allergy shots right now. Some of these work well during the easier months of the year, but every autumn – like clockwork – I get asthma. No allergist or ENT or pulmonary specialist or primary care doctor has been able to fix that.

I have tried everything. I’ve tried running, which I hate. I go to the gym. I’ve tried dropping carbs and gluten. I’ve tried vitamins. I’ve tried supplements like turmeric. I’ve tried antacids, since some asthma is caused by reflux. Nothing gets rid of it completely. Usually, I suffer for 1-4 months a year, then the seasonal elements get better and I’m fine again until the next time the leaves fall and leaf-based mold spores go airborne.

All of this is important because the LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier worked overnight

That’s not a typo. That’s not an exaggeration. After one night of running this machine on the middle-intensity setting, my asthma while sitting in my room was gone. It only comes back when I leave this room. It’s been a couple of days now and I am 100% certain of these results. I would normally wait much longer to review technology, but this device is so profoundly effective that I feel it’s imperative to write it now, especially while asthma season is bad and there are others looking for this kind of relief.

I don’t feel like it matters that this device is AHAM-verified (it is) or Energy Star certified (also a yes). I don’t feel like it matters that the quietest setting is barely audible at 24db (it is) and the middle setting is the ideal level of white noise (it’s perfect).

Is it important that you can set a timer for it to turn off? Is it important that you can shut off the lights on the display for perfect darkness at night time? Is the “please change the filter” indicator a nice perk? Sure. Maybe. To me, however, this device fixed my indoor asthma almost instantly when 14 years of other treatments – including other air purifiers – did not and that is the only thing that matters.

If you want an air purifier that has a high chance of alleviating your seasonal asthma, get the LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier. It’s as simple as that.

Oh, the base twists off really easily, so don’t jostle this one around too much. That’s literally my only complaint.

One more qualification: This review assumes the use of the mold-specific filter. The LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier has an easily-changed filter and one of them is specifically for mold. That’s the one I’m using and I cannot possibly recommend it enough.

Author’s note: Advair was the most effective inhaler for my asthma, wasn’t covered by most insurance, and was about $250 out of pocket every month. This air purifier has an MSRP of $99.99 and filters are about $30.

