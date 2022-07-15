Entertainment
Netflix is down for a ton of people right now (updated)
It’s not just you.
UPDATE 7/15/2022 3:52 PM ET: Netflix’s outages seem to be subsiding to normal levels. Netflix has removed its banner warning about streaming issues. We can log back into our Netflix accounts and all of our devices are streaming away happily. You can read the original report below.
If you are trying to log into Netflix and keep getting error messages, don’t worry, you’re not alone. People everywhere are noting that Netflix is down.
Downdetector shows a spike in complaints starting approximately 50 minutes ago. That went up to 4,100 reports by 2:22 PM EST. People are also going to Twitter to voice their issues with the website.
Naturally, Twitter users are flooding the social site to express their concerns:
Yup, Netflix is down. Well, not for everyone. Some Netflix users are reporting that the service is working for them again. One DownDetector commenter notes, “it’s back up losers.”
While it may work for some, I still cannot log into my account via a mobile or desktop device.
Thankfully, Netflix knows about the issue. The streaming site posted a short banner on their help pages notifying users of the outage:
“We are currently experiencing issues streaming on PC and/or Mac devices; however, other devices may still work.” Hopefully, everything will resolve and will be up and running shortly.
We’ll continue to update this post when more information is available.
