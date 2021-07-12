Virgin Galactic sweepstakes will send you and a friend to space – here’s how to enter

Earlier this week, Richard Branson was successfully launched into space (and back down to Earth again) by his company, Virgin Galactic, just days before Jeff Bezos is set to do the same. Now Virgin Galactic is opening up sweepstakes that will send the winner and one friend on their own space flight.

The sweepstakes also doubles as a fundraiser for Space for Humanity, a nonprofit organization with a focus on everything space. Larger donations will get you more entries, with a maximum of 6,000 entries per person. You are allowed one entry without any donation.

The winner of the Virgin Galactic raffle will get to choose one friend to go up on a space flight in the same aircraft that Branson himself just used, the VSS Unity.

As part of winning the sweepstakes, you and a friend will also be given a guided tour of the Virgin Galactic facility in New Mexico. Branson himself will guide you and your friend through Spaceport America Willy Wonka style. He even promises to offer lots of chocolate during the tour.

The raffle is set to run until September 1 at 2:59 AM eastern time and a winner will be announced sometime around September 29. If you are interested in signing yourself up for this raffle, you can make your entries here. You must be 18 years of age or older in order to sign up.

The flight and tour of Virgin Galactic facilities are set to take place sometime in 2022.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: