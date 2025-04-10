OpenAI seeks court action against Elon Musk

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI has filed a countersuit against Elon Musk, claiming that his ongoing actions are attempts to sabotage the company and take control of its artificial intelligence work for his own gain.

In a public statement, OpenAI accused Musk of using underhanded tactics, not out of genuine concern but to slow them down and benefit himself.

Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit. Today, we counter-sued to stop him. — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) April 9, 2025

The legal filing argues that Musk has gone too far, especially by launching what they call a “fake takeover” attempt, and that he should be legally stopped from continuing these disruptive efforts and held accountable for the harm he has already done.

Musk, who helped start OpenAI years ago, originally filed his own lawsuit against the company in the spring.

He claimed OpenAI had strayed from its original goal of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) to benefit all of humanity and was now chasing profits instead.

However, his lawsuit was widely criticized, with some experts calling it weak or even laughable.

Musk later dropped that case but returned with a new one in August. In response, OpenAI released a blog post in December with documents that suggested Musk himself once wanted the company to become for-profit.

The battle between Musk and OpenAI has continued to escalate. Earlier this year, Musk offered to buy OpenAI for a staggering $97.4 billion, saying the company needed to go back to its original open-source, safety-first roots.

However, OpenAI’s board rejected the offer entirely, calling it a “sham bid” in their latest legal filing. They believe it was not a serious offer but another attempt to interfere with the company.

The dispute is now heading to court, with a trial set for spring 2026.

It’s a classic lawsuit, which began as a disagreement over the direction of AI development and has grown into a high-stakes legal and public battle between one of the world’s most famous tech billionaires and the AI lab he helped create.

