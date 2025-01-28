Oracle and Microsoft reportedly bidding to take over TikTok

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Oracle, in collaboration with a group of investors, including Microsoft, is reportedly in discussions to acquire TikTok’s global operations, according to NPR.

The proposed deal would allow ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to retain a minority stake while Oracle oversees key aspects such as the app’s algorithm, data collection practices, and software updates.

Although the White House is involved in negotiating the deal, President Donald Trump denied working directly with Oracle, stating he had spoken to numerous parties about TikTok but not Oracle specifically.

Oracle and investors eye TikTok takeover

Trump expressed interest in ensuring TikTok’s continuation in the US, emphasizing its potential benefits if a deal could be secured.

He noted that Congress had provided a 90-day window to resolve the issue, with a decision expected within 30 days.

Other prominent figures, including Elon Musk, real estate magnate Frank McCourt, and Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary, were also reportedly interested in acquiring TikTok.

Trump previously expressed a preference for Larry Ellison, Oracle’s co-founder, to take ownership of the platform.

Oracle already plays a significant role in supporting TikTok’s infrastructure, as its server network underpins much of the app’s operations.

A deal with Oracle could enable the company to monitor and oversee TikTok’s activities, addressing concerns over Chinese ownership.

NPR sources indicated that minimizing ByteDance’s control is a central objective of the negotiations.

Microsoft’s role in the talks remains unclear, though the company previously partnered with Oracle and Walmart in a 2020 bid for TikTok, which Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described as a “poisoned chalice.”

Walmart is reportedly not involved this time, citing concerns about the app’s high valuation.

This development follows an executive order issued by Trump, which granted TikTok a 75-day reprieve from enforcement actions tied to US demands for ByteDance to divest.

Trump had also suggested a potential joint venture, where US investors would own a 50 percent stake in TikTok, to resolve the ongoing national security concerns surrounding the app.

