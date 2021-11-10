People are pissed about YouTube’s new policy hiding dislike counts – here’s what they’re saying

In case you missed it, YouTube is rolling out some changes to the platform that will hide the dislike count on videos. While there are some positives to this change, a lot of people are unhappy about it.

It’s easy to see why. The dislike feature is a great way to show displeasure with brands and it can be used as a tool to inform other viewers if a tutorial is bad. On the flip side, it can also be used as a “disagree” button which might not reflect the content of the video.

Regardless, the change is rolling out now and it is presumably here to stay. As it goes with something like this, people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Here’s what people think about YouTube removing the like count from videos

Twitter users don’t hold back with their opinions, and this time is no different.

>YouTube when they hide the dislike button rather than fixing the hundreds of other problems with their site pic.twitter.com/UlZ9lawGKm — Arty the Goth 🅱unBoi 🍁🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) November 10, 2021

"to protect creators' mental health"



they are the ONLY people who can see dislikes now, who the hell is this change for? https://t.co/COUIBAyGS1 — T9 (@Thafnine) November 10, 2021

The real reason YouTube is hiding Dislikes pic.twitter.com/SEN2yNoKYh — KackisHD (@RickKackis) November 10, 2021

By smaller creators we mean large companies. https://t.co/WJjFN8K1mN — Mason Pelt (@masonpelt) November 10, 2021

RIP to this legend as youtube removes dislike counts pic.twitter.com/XLadls2nQ4 — No themed name at this time (@Josiah_Motley) November 10, 2021

YouTube removing the dislike button is gonna suck when I’m looking up Sony Vegas cracked version tutorials. — Metaverse KOP (@Kwebbelkop) November 10, 2021

There's gonna be a big increase in YouTube comments that all say "This comment is the dislike button" after recent news. — ❤🏳️‍⚧️ Stephie 🏳️‍⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) November 10, 2021

youtube removing the dislike button is almost as bad as twitter adding a dislike button https://t.co/Gg1O1jm6qR — zaratustra vs. anti-zaratustra (@zarawesome) November 10, 2021

Scam channels when YouTube removes the dislike button pic.twitter.com/JJz089v4g9 — Splat (@Splatarts_) November 10, 2021

Not everyone is mad about the change, and a concerning number of people are trying to somehow correlate this to Joe Biden, the general consensus on this (at least on Twitter) is that this isn’t a good decision.

Will YouTube backpedal in the future? We’ll have to wait and see.

