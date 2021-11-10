Connect with us

Entertainment

People are pissed about YouTube’s new policy hiding dislike counts – here’s what they’re saying

This was because of YouTube Rewind, wasn’t it?
youtube dislike button
Image: KnowTechie

In case you missed it, YouTube is rolling out some changes to the platform that will hide the dislike count on videos. While there are some positives to this change, a lot of people are unhappy about it.

It’s easy to see why. The dislike feature is a great way to show displeasure with brands and it can be used as a tool to inform other viewers if a tutorial is bad. On the flip side, it can also be used as a “disagree” button which might not reflect the content of the video.

Regardless, the change is rolling out now and it is presumably here to stay. As it goes with something like this, people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Here’s what people think about YouTube removing the like count from videos

Twitter users don’t hold back with their opinions, and this time is no different.

Not everyone is mad about the change, and a concerning number of people are trying to somehow correlate this to Joe Biden, the general consensus on this (at least on Twitter) is that this isn’t a good decision.

Will YouTube backpedal in the future? We’ll have to wait and see.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics
Comments

More in Entertainment