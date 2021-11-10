Entertainment
People are pissed about YouTube’s new policy hiding dislike counts – here’s what they’re saying
This was because of YouTube Rewind, wasn’t it?
In case you missed it, YouTube is rolling out some changes to the platform that will hide the dislike count on videos. While there are some positives to this change, a lot of people are unhappy about it.
It’s easy to see why. The dislike feature is a great way to show displeasure with brands and it can be used as a tool to inform other viewers if a tutorial is bad. On the flip side, it can also be used as a “disagree” button which might not reflect the content of the video.
Regardless, the change is rolling out now and it is presumably here to stay. As it goes with something like this, people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Here’s what people think about YouTube removing the like count from videos
Twitter users don’t hold back with their opinions, and this time is no different.
Not everyone is mad about the change, and a concerning number of people are trying to somehow correlate this to Joe Biden, the general consensus on this (at least on Twitter) is that this isn’t a good decision.
Will YouTube backpedal in the future? We’ll have to wait and see.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- If you want to watch videos on YouTube Music, you’ll have to cough up some cash
- Hackers are targeting YouTube influencers with fake collabs, and of course, it’s working
- Netflix games are now playable on iOS right from the Netflix app
- Apple TV is making its way to Comcast’s X1 cable boxes