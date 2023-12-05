Google Pixel 8 Pro is now $200 off, but you’ll have to hurry

Hold on to your virtual shopping carts, folks! Google’s latest tech marvel, the Pixel 8 Pro, is now gracing us with a price cut.

That’s right, you can now own this beauty for $979, taking a sweet $200 off the original price of $1,179. This deal is hotter than the last slice of pizza at a party, so you better move fast!

With a camera that makes your selfies look flawless (even when you’ve skipped makeup), a battery that lasts longer than my last relationship, and a display so vibrant it puts the Northern Lights to shame, this phone is a tech lover’s dream come true.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 4.5 $1,179.00 $979.00 The Pixel 8 Pro is Google's latest flagship phone featuring a 6.7" QHD+ display, Google's custom Tensor G2 chip, improved camera hardware and software, faster charging, and Android 13 software. What We Like: Excellent camera system with new hardware and enhanced computational photography for great image quality.

Fast and smooth performance thanks to Google's latest Tensor G2 chip and abundant RAM/storage configurations.

Guaranteed Android version updates for at least 5 years ensuring you get the latest software features.

Increased battery capacity and faster charging compared to its predecessor. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a powerhouse of a phone

If you’re short on time, I’m going to share all the key features you should be caring about. Ready? Alright, here we go:

Who is this phone good for?

Great for photo enthusiasts – With its advanced camera system and computational photography, the Pixel 8 Pro takes stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions. An excellent smartphone camera for capturing memories.

Ideal for those who want the latest Android updates – Being a Google phone, the Pixel 8 Pro guarantees major Android version updates for at least 5 years. Great for those who always want the latest features.

Excellent performance for power users – With the latest Tensor G2 chip up to 12GB RAM, the Pixel 8 Pro can handle intensive gaming, multi-tasking, and anything you throw at it. Smooth user experience.

Useful AI features to improve productivity – The Recorder app provides real-time transcripts, Direct My Call screens robocalls, and Live Translate transcribes languages. Helpful AI to save time.

Great battery life with Extreme Battery Saver – Along with fast charging, the Pixel 8 Pro can enable an Extreme Battery Saver mode to last days on a charge when needed. Reduces battery anxiety.

Credits: Google

Sure, you might be thinking, “But I’m already broke from all the other tech deals I’ve jumped on.”

But let me tell you, this isn’t just any deal. This is a ‘call your mom to brag about how financially savvy you are’ kind of deal.

But don’t just take my word for it, check out all the deets on the Amazon, Best Buy, or Google Store page.

So, if you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or just need an excuse to upgrade your phone, now’s the perfect time. Remember, this deal is a limited time offer, just like those delicious seasonal lattes at your favorite coffee shop.

So get clicking, and let the Pixel 8 Pro add a dash of tech sparkle to your life. Because who needs a fairy godmother when you’ve got the internet to bring you deals like this? Happy shopping!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news