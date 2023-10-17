Get the latest Pixel Tablet for $100 less than the usual asking price

Remember that Google Pixel Tablet you’ve been daydreaming about during your Zoom meetings? Well, it’s time to turn that dream into reality because it’s currently on sale for a jaw-dropping $393.

Yes, you heard right, that’s a whopping $100 off its regular price. So, put down that lukewarm coffee, sit up straight, and pay attention because this deal is as fleeting as your New Year’s resolution to hit the gym.

This isn’t just any tablet, folks. It’s the Google Pixel Tablet. When docked on its Charging Speaker Dock, it morphs into “Hub Mode,” giving you a visual command center for your smart home devices.

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock 4.5 $499.00 $393.04 The Google Pixel Tablet is a versatile device, equipped with features that cater to smart home enthusiasts. When docked on its Charging Speaker Dock, it transforms into a hub for controlling smart home devices, offering a unique, integrated experience. What We Like: The Pixel Tablet's "Hub Mode" provides a visual overview of your smart home setup, offering a unique user experience.

The included Charging Speaker Dock doubles as a magnetic wireless charger, adding convenience to functionality.

This deal offers significant savings, making it an opportune time to invest in this multi-faceted tablet.

Despite minor criticisms regarding the Hub Mode's functionality, the overall package presents substantial value at the discounted price. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And let’s not forget about the speaker dock. Not only does it hold your tablet in place, but it also charges it wirelessly. That’s right, while you’re busy bossing around your smart home devices, your tablet is getting a power boost.

Image: Google

Now, we’d be remiss not to mention that some tech pundits have raised an eyebrow or two at the Hub Mode’s functionality. But let’s be real: perfection is overrated. And for $393, you’re getting a whole lotta tech for not a whole lotta cash.

So, what are you waiting for?

This deal is as rare as a well-behaved puppy. It’s here one moment and gone the next. Don’t be the one left holding the leash. Grab your Google Pixel Tablet now and start living in the future today. At $393, it’s practically a steal.

Remember, the early bird catches the worm, or in this case, the deal. So, quit your dawdling and snap up this offer before it vanishes. You can send us your thank you notes later.

