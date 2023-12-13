Power-up Christmas w/ BLUETTI’s portable power station sale

Did you miss Black Friday deals on portable power stations? Guess what? Christmas savings are coming.

BLUETTI, a leading brand in portable power solutions, is giving you one last chance to get the power station of your dreams at a massive discount, up to 38% off from December 11th to the 25th.

Explore the BLUETTI Christmas collection

BLUETTI power stations present a unique and practical gift option for yourself, your family, and your friends. They’ll keep your Christmas tree lights shining all season long at home or in the great outdoors.

Fast-charging powerhouse: BLUETTI AC200L

Starts at $1499 (was $1699), save $200

Image: BLUETTI

Recharging a battery without a loud charging brick? The newly-released AC200L’s got you. It features a bi-directional inverter that supports 2,400W output and 2,400W charging directly from the wall.

To extend its runtime, you can add expansion batteries to it or hook it with solar panels for constant 1,200W charging.

The built-in UPS mode with a 20-millisecond swap time ensures that you never have to worry about sudden power outages.

On-the-go power: BLUETTI AC70

Starts at $499 (was $599), save $100

Image: BLUETTI

The AC70 is a grab-and-go generator for your holiday camping and emergency backup.

Portable yet robust, the AC70 weighs only 10.2kg(22.5lbs) and delivers 1,000W power for small appliances and gadgets.

Plus, the associated BLUETTI app lets you monitor and remotely control the unit in real-time from the comfort of your sleeping bag during your camping.

Outdoor solar generator kit: BLUETTI AC180 + PV200S

Starts at $999 (was $1598), save $599

Image: BLUETTI

If you’re looking for a powerful bundle to keep you charged in the wild and power electric grills and coffee makers — check out the BLUETTI AC180.

This 16kg(36.1 lbs) portable power station can run even some 2,000W resistive loads in the Power Lifting mode.

You’ll always have power ready as the AC180 charges in a flash – with 1,440W mains charging to 80% in 45 minutes and 500W solar charging to a full charge in 2 hours.

If you connect solar and mains at the same time, it automatically prioritizes solar charging to save you a little extra money.

Expandable mobile generator: BLUETTI AC200MAX + B230

Starts at $2298 (was $2998), save $700

Image: BLUETTI

BLUETTI’s flagship model – AC200MAX, fits the bill for powering road trips or emergencies. It charges everything from your refrigerator to your iPhones simultaneously.

You can expand its capacity to 6,144Wh with two B230 expansion batteries and rest easy knowing that your foods stay fresh during a multi-day blackout.

The AC200MAX has 16 outlets, including a NEMA TT-30 RV plug that can power your rig directly. When paired with solar panels, it can charge up to 900 watts and keep you powered wherever you go.

Scalable home backup power: BLUETTI AC300 + B300

Starts at $2499 (was $3299), save $800 with a free folding trolley(reg. $299)

Image: BLUETTI

You may need this UPS for home backup: the AC300 system will keep all your home essentials, including lights, refrigerator, and heating system, running after 20ms of power loss.

It’s a modular battery system that allows you to customize to your needs and budget. By choosing 2 to 4 B300 batteries, 3,072Wh each, you can scale up to a whopping 12,288Wh of power.

The AC300 system recharges fast, either via 3,000W mains charging or 2,400W solar, to maximize clean energy and save on your bills.

Perfect Christmas gifts from BLUETTI

Image: BLUETTI

When you buy from BLUETTI, you get more than a product – you get peace of mind and inspiration, just like the BLUETTI Heroes have benefited from.

Meet Tom Phease, a 75-year-old with an off-grid farming lifestyle transformed by BLUETTI’s AC300 and AC500 battery systems.

These powerhouses, connected to his solar shed, have enabled Tom to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

And Latrell Mitchell, a rugby league superstar, finds solace at Winmarra Farm after a calf injury, where BLUETTI power generators fuel his off-grid activities and recharges himself to bounce back stronger.

By providing reliable power solutions, BLUETTI continues to recharge individuals to live life to the fullest and embrace a green future.

This Christmas, BLUETTI will reward you with triple BLUETTI BUCKs on your order and a 5% discount for friend referrals.

Make BLUETTI a special gift for yourself or your loved ones, unlocking endless possibilities.

