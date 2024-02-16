For Presidents’ Day, this Philips Hue starter kit is $40 off

Your gateway to future-forward living just got a whole lot cheaper. Philips Hue’s A19 Bluetooth 60W Smart LED Starter Kit has gone from $129.99 to a very affordable $89.99.

That’s the kind of deal that really lights up your day, don’t you think?

With this kit, you’re not just buying lights. You’re kickstarting a whole new lifestyle. Create a party vibe with pops of color. Set a soothing ambiance with soft white light.

Control every setting with your voice or the flick of a finger on the app. Use voice commands to turn off those lights when you’re already comfy in bed. And that’s just scratching the surface of this tech marvel.

$40 OFF Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth 60W Smart LED Starter Kit $89.99 The Philips Hue Starter Kit, now discounted to just $89.99, facilitates truly personalized home illumination experiences. Its blend of brilliant technology and user-friendly accessibility make this a deal too good to miss. What We Like: Over 16 million color options for personalized lighting.

Control via app, voice, or smart accessories for a truly hands-free experience.

Easy-to-implement setup process, only requiring a few minutes of your time.

Needing just a few minutes to set up, this kit connects the Hue Bridge to your home Wi-Fi. Screw the bulbs in, tune the settings in the app, and voila! You are now the puppet master of your home illumination.

Concerned about energy efficiency? The LED bulb technology has got you covered. And if your Wi-Fi’s acting up or the power cuts out? The bridge refuses to forget your settings.

This is a limited-time offer, folks. So, don’t dawdle. Embark on a journey of customizable, controllable, and convenient lighting solutions with the Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth 60W Smart LED Starter Kit.

