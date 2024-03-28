Quick, score a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ for an unbelievable $99

Remember how you always said you would never pay full price for a pair of Beats Studio buds? Well, here’s your chance to shove it down everyone’s throats.

We’re talking about the Beats Studio Buds+, the true wireless earbuds that have convinced everyone from gym rats to audio snobs that “small but mighty” isn’t just for ant kingdoms or Detective Pikachu.

The best part? They’re on sale for just $99.99, under a hundred smackaroos. But just as a heads up, this deal is for an open mode; the packaging shows signs of extra wear and tear and is fully inspected to meet new conditions.

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Open Box) Beats Studio Buds+ deliver more bounce to the ounce - big noise-cancelling performance in a tiny wireless package with a price tag that will make your wallet do a double-take.

No brain-pain integrating with your devices.

Epic 32-hour possible playtime - because who needs sleep, right?

It's an open box deal - like being the first to the buffet!

Low price, big time deal. Nuff said. Get 'em while they're hot, folks.

Listen up, because this part is gonna make your ears stand at attention (not physically, of course… that sounds weird): up to 8 hours of sweet, melodious escape, harmonizing with the symphony of existence, uninterrupted.

And if that’s not enough, pocket their case for an additional two dozen servings of battery life. See? Small can be mighty.

Image: KnowTechie

The Beats Studio+ earbuds are the perfect must-have sidekicks for Android and iOS devices, with flawless ease of use through one-touch pairing on Apple systems and compatibility with Class 1 Bluetooth devices.

Do yourself a favor and add these earbuds to your cart before stocks drop sharper than a dubstep baseline. Get it? Got it? Good.

Now go forth, nab your Beats Studio Buds+, and let them color your mono-life with stereo sound. As always, browse safe, buy smart, and rock hard!

