Quick, this amazing 75-inch Samsung TV is $500 off

We love finding fantastic deals for you, and we think we just did that. Today, we’re talking about Samsung’s QN85C Smart TV.

Once upon a time, it cost an eye-watering $2,299.99. But now? It’s a much friendlier $1,799.99! Tempted? Let’s dive into the good stuff.

Ever wondered how it feels to count every freckle on your favorite actor’s face? Wonder no more.

The QN85C’s Quantum Matrix, packed with over 30 million mini LEDs, means you’re just a remote click away from ultra-precise images full of pure color and sharp contrast. Who knew freckles could be so interesting?

Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series $1,797.99 The Samsung QN85C Smart TV offers a standout viewing experience with Quantum Matrix technology and 4K upscaling. Added bonuses include innovative sound features, advanced gaming support, and an eco-friendly SolarCell Remote. What We Like: Quantum Matrix & 4K Upscaling: Provides ultra-precise images and converts content into crisp 4K.

Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound: Deliver immersive 3D sound.

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+: Ensures smooth, lag-free gaming.

Even if you’re not a 4K junkie, this smart TV doesn’t discriminate

Whether it’s HD movies, live sports events, or those nostalgic home videos of your teenage dance moves, the Samsung QN85C Smart TV’s Neural Quantum Processor elevates everything you watch.

Its AI-driven technology masterfully upscales your content to stunning 4K clarity, ensuring each scene is optimized for the most immersive viewing experience

Oh, did we mention color and contrast? With Neo Quantum HDR, every scene is personally catered for. So, strap in and prepare for bold, brilliant colors in your living room – not just freckle-observing hues.

Sizes: Available in 55″, 75″, and 85″.

Series: 8.

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz.

Technology: Features Quantum Matrix Technology, providing precise control of the Quantum Mini LEDs for stunning color and contrast.

Processor: Equipped with an AI-powered 4K Neo Quantum processor for sound and picture quality optimization. It masters HDR, expanding light, dark, and every color in between for a picture that’s unreal.

Enough about eyes; let’s talk ears

With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, enjoy hearing your story move. Cars zooming past? Their noise zooms with them. It’s a 3-dimensional audio thrill ride without the long theme park lines.

Aren’t a patient gamer? No worries! The Motion Xcelerator Turbo + gives you smooth, lag-free gaming. No more missed goals or pixelated zombies. Your games will be as fast and visually smashing as you wish.

But the crown jewel? The SolarCell Remote. No more hunting for batteries when things go dark; just let your eco-friendly remote soak up solar energy. Microphone built-in for voice assistant use? You bet.

So go ahead and place this 75-inch Samsung TV in your cart and get it set up in the living room.

