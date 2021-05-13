Researchers have found a way to charge your EV while driving but don’t expect it anytime soon

Electric Vehicles (EVs) have seen an incredible boost over the last few years, but there are still a couple of minor barriers stopping them from becoming mainstream. One of the biggest factors stopping the growth of the EV market is a lack of charging infrastructure. Now, researchers at Cornell University are looking to help solve this problem.

We reported recently how one in five people who purchase an EV are making the decision to move back to gasoline powered engines, and we found that this was mainly due to a lack of charging options available. Cornell University researchers are looking to tackle this issue, and they have made a pretty significant breakthrough.

The basis of this research, led by Associate Professor Khurram Afridi, is to figure out a way to charge an EV while you are driving it. They have found a solution that would essentially turn US roads into EV chargers that charge as a vehicle is moving over them. Afridi had this to say about the research:

“Highways would have a charging lane, sort of like a high occupancy lane. If you were running out of battery you would move into the charging lane. It would be able to identify which car went into the lane and it would later send you a bill.”

This idea to enhance the EV experience seems incredibly innovative. I can imagine that there is no worse feeling than driving an EV and not knowing if you have enough juice to get to your destination. It would be similar to running out of gas, except there aren’t enough charging stations to get you back going again.

This technology is still in the very early stages of research and we have no way of knowing when, or even if, something like this will become a reality. Full implementation of this design would cost a ridiculous amount of time and money, and could become a logistical nightmare.

Still, it is cool to see something like this that would almost certainly boost the entire EV market.

