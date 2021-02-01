Review: Casio Edifice EQB-1000D connected watch

The Good Tough Solar charging works even from indoor lights Useful companion app Slim and stylish Power-saving features The Bad No step counter 8 Overall

The market might be trending towards smartwatches, but what if you prefer a more traditional watch style, while still wanting modern conveniences like app control and other high tech features?

Enter the Edifice range from Casio, which brings high-tech features into classic chronograph stylings. We’re looking at the EQB-1000D today, which is up at the top of the range with an MSRP of $330.

So, what’s it all about?

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

What’s the most important feature of having a chronograph watch? Timing features, right? Which usually have to be written down by hand every lap, and calculations made to see how they stack up over prior runs. Well, not anymore with the Edifice EQB-1000D.

It’s a super-slim chronograph with Bluetooth and onboard memory, so the only thing you have to do when timing laps is press a button. Nice.

Image: KnowTechie

The Edifice connected app keeps the time shown on the watch accurate to the second, syncing up four times a day. It also lets you put a second timezone onto the small dial situated at the 9 o’clock position, handy if your work or family is spread out over multiple timezones.

The stopwatch feature stores up to 200 timing records on the watch, which can be downloaded to the connected app if you want to keep them. The dial at the 6 o’clock position on the watch face shows the difference between the last lap time and the current one, either up to two seconds slower, or up to five seconds faster. Handy for any coaches, and shows off Casio’s racing roots.

Oh, and you can use the watch to find your phone, by making it play a loud tone to guide you back to it. Nice.

So, how is it to wear?

The first thing you notice when you pick up the Edifice is how light it is. For an all-metal casing and band, stuffed with tech, you’d usually expect much higher than the 130g of this model.

That’s partly down to Casio being wizards, managing to put their insanely efficient Tough Solar charging tech and a Bluetooth module into an 8.9mm casing that’s 30-percent thinner than the previous model.

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

Workmanship on this watch is immaculate, with lovely matte stainless steel, and a watch band that is thin enough to not weigh down your wrist, while feeling sturdy enough to not make you worry about it breaking a link if you snag it on something.

Tough Solar keeps the internal battery topped up, even with indirect sunlight or indoor lamps, which is my favorite thing about this watch. I hate changing internal batteries, even if you get a watch repair place to do it, you inevitably end up with scratches on the back plate. Charging in a cradle is just as annoying, with having to keep proprietary charging plates around.

The battery when full will last for five months without additional light sources, but the Edifice EQB-1000D has another cool trick that helps with the battery life. When it detects it’s in the dark, the watch hands stop moving. They’ll only spin back up once in the light again, right back to the right time as the watch still keeps track of time’s passing.

So, should I buy the Casio Edifice EQB-1000D?

Image: Joe Rice-Jones/ KnowTechie

The $330 Casio Edifice EQB-1000D is a smart watch, just not a smartwatch. Casio’s Tough Solar charging tech has won my heart though. I wish all of my connected watches could recharge from ambient light.

Most people won’t use the nifty plus/minus lap timing feature, but it looks cool and makes the design stand out in a crowd.

