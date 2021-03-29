Review: Flexispot Comhar EG8 Standing Desk

The Good Affordable It's not overly big Plenty of USB charging ports to keep your devices powered up The embedded drawer really comes in clutch Programmable height presets The Bad You'll probably need an extra set of hands for assembly The glass top attracts a lot of dust and is prone to fingerprint smudges 8.5 Overall

Since COVID-19 forced us all to work from home, standing desks have become all the rage, and now everyone seems to want one. But with so many options available, which one do you choose?

Thankfully, you have plenty of options. Standing desks come in many shapes and sizes and at all different price points. However, finding one that suits your needs may prove to be difficult because they’re just so many out there.

This is where Flexispot’s $499 standing desk comes into play. It’s a standing desk that packs in features that some of the more expensive companies usually offer at a fraction of the price.

I’ve been working from a $1,500 standing desk for the past three years, and I have to say, this Flexispot desk outperforms it every step of the way. So before you spend months of your savings on a shiny expensive standing desk, here’s why you should consider this Flexispot offering first.

So for starters, yes, it’s $499. That’s honestly not that bad considering what I spent on one a few years ago. But for $499, you get more than what you’re paying for, in comparison to others on the market.

For starters, the top of the desk is comprised of a glass top vs. the basic wooden tops you see everywhere. It features USB chargings ports built right into the desk, an embeddable drawer to store things, and you can program different height presets. Again, you’re getting this all for $499. That’s really good.

Alright, before we go any further, let’s get some product specs out of the way:

Desk Size: 48″(W) x 24″(D)

110 lbs lifting capacity

28.3″ – 47.6″ adjustable height

Glass top thickness: 0.2″

So with this being a standing desk that gets shipped to your home, assembly is required. And you’re going to need someone to help you as this is a two-person job. Assembly was pretty straightforward and easy – I was able to get it up and running in less than 20-minutes. The hardest part was getting the heavy desktop mounted to the top of the desk. But other than that, it’s pretty effortless. That’s a huge selling point for me.

Once I had everything assembled, the desk works as advertised. It goes up. It goes down. You can even set up to four different presets too. This way if multiple people in your home or office use the desk, you’ll never forget where you keep your desired standing/sitting height. What more could you ask for from a standing desk?

Apparently, more. Out of all the features this desk offers, the one that I use most is the USB charging ports. The desk is equipped with three convenient USB charging ports (2x USB Type-A, 1x Type-C). This is great because you don’t have to worry about a bunch of tangled wires hanging under your desk. On top fo the USB charging ports, the embedded pull-out draw is a nice touch too. Most standing desk companies make you purchase this as an accessory, so the fact that Flexispot throws it in as a standard feature is always welcomed.

However, if there’s one thing I would change about this desk, it’s the glass top. Prepare to get a lot of handprints and smudges all over the desk. Not to mention, glass attracts dust. So be sure to make a habit of cleaning your desk once a week to avoid this.

Should you buy this standing desk?

At the end of the day, it’s just a standing desk. But it’s a beautiful gorgeous standing desk that offers a ton of features for less than what these bigger names are selling theirs for.

Should you buy it? Yes, absolutely. I made the switch from my $1,499 standing desk to Flexispot’s offering because the other desk was ungodly massive and after a few years with it, signs of wear and tear are more apparent as each week passes by. Not to mention, the desk acts really weird from time to time and sometimes I can’t even switch to my presets, but that’s another battle.

Simply put, I’m very happy with this standing desk from Flexispot and I’m sure most people will be too. For $499, you’re getting a lot of value from this. The Flexispot Comhar EG8 Standing desk can be found on the company’s website for $499 (now $429 at the time of writing). Additionally, a wood-top version of the desk can be found on Amazon for $389.

