Review: ROLA Smart Pet Water Fountain is perfect for your cats

$10 off with On-Site Coupon Enabot ROLA Cat Water Fountain 4.5 $59.99 Quick Verdict: The Enabot ROLA Smart Pet Water Fountain is a well-crafted and practical solution for keeping your cat hydrated. Its sleek design, easy setup, and smart features, like water level monitoring and remote maintenance reminders, make it a hit with both humans and felines alike. The fountain’s convenience, fresh water supply, and long battery life are well worth the price tag. Overall, it’s a must-have for cat owners looking to improve their pet's hydration routine. Pros: Comprehensive, simple app

Comprehensive, simple app Easy set up

Easy set up 60-day battery

60-day battery Large water tank

Large water tank Simple maintenance Cons: Filters are small therefore require replacing more frequently See at Amazon See at Enabot

Do you have a cat? Actually, let me correct that.. Do you inhabit a property owned by a cat, that it only lets you live in on the proviso you utilize your opposable thumbs to its benefit, and pay the rent?

Me too, so when my feline overlords caught wind of the opportunity to have me review the Enabot ROLA smart pet water fountain on their behalf, they forced me to jump at the chance.

The device retails at a very reasonable RRP of $49.99 (for the cordless version we tested, corded is $39.99), and will change your cat’s hydration routine for good.

And you can’t say fairer than that (because if you try, the cats will find out and… and the consequences don’t even bear thinking about).

Here is what my cats made me say about the Enabot ROLA water fountain…

In the box

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

While Leslie and Sylvia investigated the inside of the now empty Enabot ROLA packaging, I was left to investigate the actual contents. These are:

ROLA Smart Pet Water Fountain

Prefitted filter and sponge

Charging cable

Device literature

Having cast their watchful eyes over the quick start guide, the cats told me to go and find somewhere to plug the device in, which I did once they had allowed me to make a note of its appearance and so on…

Looks… like a cat fountain

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

OK so even the cats agreed with me that the ROLA looks like a lot of other cat fountains out there. The device measures in at a compact 8.7 inches wide, 6.3 inches high, and has a depth of 6.4 inches.

It is predominantly ABS plastic in construction so it is super light at only 975g (just over 34 oz). Most of that weight is in the on board battery, for the cordless version. The corded version is 875g.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

The device is pill-shaped when viewed from above.

From bottom to top we have the pump and control unit, the very generous 2.0L translucent tank, the filter holder and filter reservoir, and then an angled metal dish for kitty to sup from.

The controls on the front center of the base unit are easy to use.

You have a multifunction button which controls power and operation mode on the right, in the centre is the sensor for water sensor mode, and to the left is the light which informs you which operation mode you’re using.

And that, my feline loving friends, is that!

Cat-level set-up simplicity

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

The ROLA is very easy to set up. Especially as you have an app to assist you! First, though, you’ll want to fully charge the device, which doesn’t take long at all in my experience.

Just attach the USB cable to a power source and you’re good to go. In all it took around an hour for the device to charge fully for the first time.

You’ll also need to download the ROLA app, which you can do by scanning the QR code in the quick start guide.

Once you have downloaded the app and gone through the sign-up process, you simply need to connect the ROLA to your wireless network (which you do in-app) and you are almost ready to go and inform your cat that they can start using the fountain.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

All you need to do prior to that is plug the device into a power source. You’ll need to do this with both corded and cordless versions; you’ll need to charge the cordless version’s batteries.

Once charged (or in its final position), fill the reservoir up with water, hop on the app, select the operation mode (continuous stream or sensing stream), and off you go, safe in the knowledge your feline friend can grab a drink from the bar any time they like.

Erm… Easy to use, I guess?

Obviously it is prudent to talk about how easy the device is to use. But I am not a cat, and so I have not sampled a delicious drink of filtered water from the ROLA myself.

Leslie and Sylvia, however, have. They had the following to say:

Leslie

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

The water fountain is amazing. I drink from it all the time, and when it is empty I gaze at the bipedal food provider who lives here until it succumbs to my will and puts more water in.

The water is very fresh and tastes clean thanks to the filter, which does a great job of catching the food that, for some reason, constantly lingers by my right canine (jeez, I hate that word for some reason) tooth until the fountain washes it off.

Sylvia

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

I had zero trust for the fountain at first. I would glare suspiciously at the water spurting from the top of it like it was some sort of murderous robot, intent on drenching me the second I took eyes off it.

However, staring at the water for so long made me thirsty so I had some, and now I like it. I like it so much I have to watch over Leslie while she drinks from it, in case she hides it when I am not looking. I am watching you, Leslie.

So… the cats think it is good, but what about me as their human servant? Well, I think it is amazing too.

The cats clearly love drinking from it (moreso than their previous fountain for some reason), and a hydrated cat is a healthy cat.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

The device is incredibly easy to use, refill, and clean, which is very important as cats like water to be as fresh as possible.

Speaking of which, the app allows you to monitor the cat’s drinking times. My cats play a lot, so they need water frequently.

I can see how often they are drinking water for and how long they are at the fountain, which helps me identify any anomalies in their drinking behaviour (none so far, thankfully).

The app also allows me to monitor the water levels and filter cleanliness of the ROLA, remotely.

This is excellent as it means I can keep on top of fountain maintenance without needing to remember to do it; the app reminds me when it is time.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

I haven’t been testing the ROLA long enough to be able to confirm the 60-day battery life. However, I used it cordlessly for a week and the battery life depleted by 17%, so the 60 days rings true.

This is thanks to the sensor mode, which detects when the cat approaches the fountain, switches the pump on, and provides water. When no cat is present, the pump is dormant.

One minor problem with this is that sometimes Leslie approaches the device from the side and doesn’t trigger the sensor.

This results in her looking to me for assistance (which I obviously provide on pain of instant death).

It isn’t a major gripe, and you can resolve the side-approaching by placing the device facing outwards from a corner.

Final thoughts: Get this for your cats now or they will see to your demise

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

Have you ever fallen down a flight of stairs? No?

Well, the threat is very real now that your cat has telepathically sensed you have read this review, and (unbeknownst to you) is giving you 48 hours to furnish the property with its own ROLA smart pet fountain.

In all seriousness, though, as a long-time feline servant, I would heartily recommend the ROLA smart water fountain to anyone with a cat.

It is a well-crafted, easy to use device, with a straightforward app and, most importantly of all, it ensures your kitty is kept well refreshed with clean water. ME-OW!

