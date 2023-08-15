We reviewed this standing desk and loved it – get it for $100 off

We’ve got some exciting news for you. FlexiSpot, the renowned brand for ergonomic office solutions, is celebrating its 7th Anniversary in style.

And guess what? They’re throwing a massive party with giveaways, prizes, and mind-blowing deals on their fantastic range of products. It’s time to treat yourself to some amazing bargains!

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show – the E7 FlexiSpot standing desk.

We recently had the pleasure of putting this beauty to the test, and boy, were we impressed! Our very own Roger, who is not easily pleased, gave it a perfect 5/5 rating. That’s right, folks, this desk is a game-changer.

We’re just getting started, folks. As part of the 7th Anniversary celebration, FlexiSpot is offering an incredible $100 off the regular price of $599.99. That means you can snag this top-notch standing desk for just $499.99.

Trust us: This deal is too good to pass up

Image: Roger Feely-Lussier / KnowTechie

Now, let’s talk features. The FlexiSpot standing desk is a true marvel of engineering. With its smooth and quiet motorized height adjustment, you can effortlessly switch between sitting and standing positions.

Say goodbye to the discomfort of sitting all day and hello to improved productivity and better posture.

But it doesn’t stop there. This desk also boasts a spacious work surface, perfect for all your gadgets and gizmos. Plus, it’s built with high-quality materials to ensure durability and stability.

Whether you’re working from home or in a traditional office setting, this desk will elevate your workspace to new heights.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to FlexiSpot’s website and take advantage of this limited-time offer. Trust us, your back will thank you, and your productivity will soar.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to upgrade your workspace and score some serious savings.

Remember, this deal is only valid until August 20, so act fast. Happy shopping, folks!

Spacious work surface: With ample space for all your work essentials, the FlexiSpot standing desk provides a generous work surface. Whether you need room for multiple monitors, a laptop, and other accessories, this desk has you covered.

