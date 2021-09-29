Russia is really not happy with YouTube over the recent removal of two state-run channels

After YouTube deleted two Russian news accounts for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has now spoken up to say it is looking at “retaliatory measures” over the removals.

The two YouTube channels, RT Germany and Der Fehlende Part, has a total subscriber count of nearly 700,000, according to Gizmodo. Originally, the RT Germany channel had been suspended, but then the content that caused the removal was apparently reuploaded to Der Fehlende Part, leading to the removal of both channels.

According to TASS, a Russian news outlet, the Russian Ministry called the deletions an “act of unprecedented informational aggression.” They also used the term “informational warfare” to describe the removal from YouTube.

As for what these retaliatory measures could be, it’s still unclear, but a YouTube ban is not out of the question. Will that actually happen? Most likely not, but it’s not the first time Russia has threatened to take such actions.

