Deals
Save big on Samsung Bespoke AI appliances: Save up to $800
Samsung is offering discounts on its top-of-the-line appliances, including the Jet Bot AI+ vacuum, microwaves, and Bespoke AI laundry combos, with savings of up to $800.
Samsung’s latest Bespoke AI appliance event is here to shake things up. And by “shake,” we mean saving you some serious bucks.
For a limited time only, and we mean extremely limited, Samsung is offering killer discounts on its top-of-the-line appliances. And yes, they’re offering discounts on the products that were just announced. Talk about Samsung for the win, am I right?
So, what’s up for grabs? Pretty much everything. Sit back, relax, and let us spill the beans on these offers because time’s ticking.
Jet Bot AI+ vacuum: $400 off
Crumbs, pet hair, and the occasional stray Lego? No problem. The Jet Bot AI+ vacuum is your new best friend. Usually priced higher than your monthly grocery bill, you can now snag it for $400 off.
This bad boy features advanced object recognition technology, so it won’t get stuck under your couch. It’s basically the genius kid on the block when it comes to cleaning. Grab yours here.
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Vacuum is a high-tech cleaning solution featuring 3D Camera, Object Recognition, and Samsung's AI Technology. It provides intelligent cleaning and touchless dust removal, ensuring a hygienic way to clear the dust bin. Its performance, however, may vary based on user experiences.
- High-Tech: Employs 3D camera and AI for precise cleaning.
- Smart Cleaning: Recognizes objects to avoid obstacles.
- Hygienic: Offers touch-free dustbin emptying.
- Efficient: Provides scheduled, hands-free operation.
- Connectivity: Integrates with Samsung's smart home system.
Samsung Microwaves: Save up to $150
Forget leftovers going cold and sad. Samsung’s microwaves are getting an upgrade with savings up to $150. These aren’t your grandma’s microwaves; they boast Auto Connectivity, syncing effortlessly with other Samsung gadgets.
Picture this: a microwave that dims, brightens, and even syncs its ventilation fan depending on what’s cooking on your stove. Catch the wave.
This sale offers a range of models featuring varied capacities and functionalities. Known for their sensor cooking technology and sleek design, these microwaves seamlessly blend into any kitchen setup. And what's even better is that you can get them at a discounted price with savings of up to $150!
Bespoke AI laundry combo: Save $800
Laundry day just became less of a chore. The Bespoke AI laundry combo offers a massive $800 off. It’s both a washer and dryer in one unit – no more transferring clothes mid-cycle.
Super Speed Cycles wash and dry in 98 minutes. Plus, it’s got AI OptiWash & Dry™ technology that smartly adjusts to your laundry. Hop on this deal here.
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo offers an all-in-one laundry solution catering to modern households. With a 5.3 cubic feet ultra capacity, the unit boasts the industry's fastest time for a full load and a ventless heat pump dryer. And what's even better is you can get it for $800 less today!
- All-in-One Design: Combines a washer and ventless heat pump dryer into one unit, saving space.
- High Capacity: The 5.3 cubic feet ultra capacity is capable of handling large loads.
- Quick Operation: Offers one of the industry's fastest times for a full load.
- Intelligent AI Features: Utilizes AI to enhance efficiency and performance.
Full list of deals
- Up to 38% off Bespoke AI appliances: Discover all deals here.
- Up to 32% off laundry appliances: Sales on all washers.
- Up to 32% off refrigerators: From smart fridges to ice makers, find them here.
- Up to 40% off cooking ranges: Browse these hot deals.
- Up to 25% off vacuums: Run, don’t walk, to get yours.
Final take (Unclearly)
The discounts aren’t just sizable—they’re practical and tailored to make your home smarter and your life easier.
Whether you’re in for a fridge that identifies your groceries, a vacuum smarter than your pet, or a washer-dryer duo that cuts your laundry time in half, these Samsung deals are ones you don’t want to miss.
So go ahead, get yourself something nice. Life’s too short for full-price appliances.
Shop All the Samsung Home Appliance and Smart Home Deals
Samsung is running a huge sale on their newly launched appliances (including washer/dryers, vacuums, refrigerators, and more. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on these deals.
Editors’ Recommendations:
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News
Powerful ideas in 15 minutes
Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.
Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.
Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.
Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors
Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment