Samsung’s latest Bespoke AI appliance event is here to shake things up. And by “shake,” we mean saving you some serious bucks.

For a limited time only, and we mean extremely limited, Samsung is offering killer discounts on its top-of-the-line appliances. And yes, they’re offering discounts on the products that were just announced. Talk about Samsung for the win, am I right?

So, what’s up for grabs? Pretty much everything. Sit back, relax, and let us spill the beans on these offers because time’s ticking.

Jet Bot AI+ vacuum: $400 off

Image: KnowTechie

Crumbs, pet hair, and the occasional stray Lego? No problem. The Jet Bot AI+ vacuum is your new best friend. Usually priced higher than your monthly grocery bill, you can now snag it for $400 off.

This bad boy features advanced object recognition technology, so it won’t get stuck under your couch. It’s basically the genius kid on the block when it comes to cleaning. Grab yours here.

Save $400! Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum 4.0 The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Vacuum is a high-tech cleaning solution featuring 3D Camera, Object Recognition, and Samsung's AI Technology. It provides intelligent cleaning and touchless dust removal, ensuring a hygienic way to clear the dust bin. Its performance, however, may vary based on user experiences. What We Like: High-Tech: Employs 3D camera and AI for precise cleaning.

Smart Cleaning: Recognizes objects to avoid obstacles.

Hygienic: Offers touch-free dustbin emptying.

Efficient: Provides scheduled, hands-free operation.

Connectivity: Integrates with Samsung's smart home system. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Samsung Microwaves: Save up to $150

Image: KnowTechie

Forget leftovers going cold and sad. Samsung’s microwaves are getting an upgrade with savings up to $150. These aren’t your grandma’s microwaves; they boast Auto Connectivity, syncing effortlessly with other Samsung gadgets.

Picture this: a microwave that dims, brightens, and even syncs its ventilation fan depending on what’s cooking on your stove. Catch the wave.

Save up to $150! Samsung Microwave Sale This sale offers a range of models featuring varied capacities and functionalities. Known for their sensor cooking technology and sleek design, these microwaves seamlessly blend into any kitchen setup. And what's even better is that you can get them at a discounted price with savings of up to $150! Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Bespoke AI laundry combo: Save $800

Image: KnowTechie

Laundry day just became less of a chore. The Bespoke AI laundry combo offers a massive $800 off. It’s both a washer and dryer in one unit – no more transferring clothes mid-cycle.

Super Speed Cycles wash and dry in 98 minutes. Plus, it’s got AI OptiWash & Dry™ technology that smartly adjusts to your laundry. Hop on this deal here.

Save $800! Bespoke All-in-One AI Washer & Dryer Laundry Combo 4.8 The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo offers an all-in-one laundry solution catering to modern households. With a 5.3 cubic feet ultra capacity, the unit boasts the industry's fastest time for a full load and a ventless heat pump dryer. And what's even better is you can get it for $800 less today! What We Like: All-in-One Design: Combines a washer and ventless heat pump dryer into one unit, saving space.

High Capacity: The 5.3 cubic feet ultra capacity is capable of handling large loads.

Quick Operation: Offers one of the industry's fastest times for a full load.

Intelligent AI Features: Utilizes AI to enhance efficiency and performance. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Full list of deals Up to 38% off Bespoke AI appliances: Discover all deals here. Up to 32% off laundry appliances: Sales on all washers. Up to 32% off refrigerators: From smart fridges to ice makers, find them here. Up to 40% off cooking ranges: Browse these hot deals. Up to 25% off vacuums: Run, don’t walk, to get yours. More specific links Bespoke AI appliances home page : Explore here.

: Explore here. Bespoke kitchen : Customize your hub here.

: Customize your hub here. Bespoke refrigerators : Chilling deals here.

: Chilling deals here. Bespoke laundry : Cleaner clothes await here.

: Cleaner clothes await here. Laundry deals : Fresh finds here.

: Fresh finds here. Family hub: Centralize it all here.

Final take (Unclearly)

The discounts aren’t just sizable—they’re practical and tailored to make your home smarter and your life easier.

Whether you’re in for a fridge that identifies your groceries, a vacuum smarter than your pet, or a washer-dryer duo that cuts your laundry time in half, these Samsung deals are ones you don’t want to miss.

So go ahead, get yourself something nice. Life’s too short for full-price appliances.

Shop All the Samsung Home Appliance and Smart Home Deals Samsung is running a huge sale on their newly launched appliances (including washer/dryers, vacuums, refrigerators, and more. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on these deals. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

