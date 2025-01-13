Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Well, well, well… looks like Samsung finally remembered that not everyone has dainty little fingers.

The tech giant just announced they’re adding sizes 14 and 15 to their Galaxy Ring lineup, presumably after realizing that some of us aren’t built like hobbits.

The ring itself is pretty slick — thinner and lighter than the competition at just 2.3 grams for the smallest size.

And unlike certain other smart rings (cough Oura cough), there’s no subscription needed to tell you that you’re terrible at sleeping.

Speaking of sleep, Samsung’s throwing in new features that will fascinate or terrify you.

Their updated health app now includes a “Sleep environment report” because, apparently, your bedroom needs a performance review.

It’ll sync with your SmartThings devices to automatically adjust your room settings when you doze off — think less “smart home” and more “helicopter parent.”

The whole package comes in three flavors of titanium (Black, Silver, and Gold), because nothing says “I’m serious about health tracking” like matching your ring to your MacBook.

Starting January 22, you can grab one for $399, a small price to pay for having your jewelry passive-aggressively remind you about your poor life choices.

And yes, you can get a free sizing kit from Samsung.com, because eyeballing it with a string just doesn’t cut it in 2025.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring sizes and its innovative health-tracking features? Do you think the added sizes will make these smart rings more accessible? Share your insights in the comments below.

