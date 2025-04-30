Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Looking for a tablet that won’t break the bank but still brings the goods?

Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just got a tasty 25% price cut, bringing it down to a wallet-friendly $200 (from its usual $265 perch).

This isn’t your typical budget tablet – you’re getting some seriously premium features here. The 10.4-inch 2K display makes everything from Netflix binges to document editing look crisp and clear.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4' 64GB (2024) $265.16 $199.99 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 offers a balanced mix of functionality and entertainment with its included S Pen, clear display, and Samsung DeX capabilities, suitable for both work and leisure. What We Like: S Pen Included: Boosts productivity and creativity.

Immersive Entertainment: Superior screen and sound quality.

Samsung DeX: Transforms into a desktop-like workspace.

Long Battery Life: Up to 14 hours on a single charge. Check Availability

And unlike some other affordable tablets (*cough* iPad *cough*), this one actually comes with the S Pen stylus included. No extra purchase needed for your digital doodling needs.

The Tab S6 Lite rocks Dolby Atmos surround sound that’ll make your movies sound way better than they should on a tablet this size.

Plus, with Samsung DeX support, you can transform this thing into a legitimate laptop replacement by hooking it up to a monitor. Take that, productivity!

Storage options include 64GB for $200 or 128GB for $250 if you need more space for your stuff.

Either way, you get your choice of three fancy colors: mint (for the bold), chiffon pink (for the stylish), or Oxford gray (for the sophisticated minimalist).

Grab this deal while you can – discounts this deep on fresh Samsung tablets don’t stick around long. Your wallet (and your entertainment setup) will thank you.

Pro Tip: This tablet runs Android, so you get access to the full Google Play Store and all your favorite apps, unlike some more… restricted… tablet ecosystems out there. Just saying.

