Samsung’s M80C Smart Monitor now $300 off in limited-time offer

You don’t want to miss out on this Samsung M80C smart monitor deal.

Forget getting a new TV this season—Samsung’s M80C Smart Monitor is nearly half-off right now. This monitor comes with plenty of built-in streaming TV apps, so you can just chill out at your desk and enjoy the savings.

Usually, the Samsung M80C smart monitor is available for a pricey $699.99, but you can now get it for $399.99 thanks to the Discover Samsung Spring Sale event that’s currently ongoing.

Samsung’s event runs until March 10th—so act sooner than later because when these deals are done, they’re done.

Samsung m80c smart monitor 32" Samsung M80C Smart Monitor 32"
$399.99 $699.99

The Samsung M80C Smart Monitor 32-inch is a dynamic hub that integrates gaming, entertainment, and productivity into one device with its 4K resolution and embedded TV apps. Its ergonomic design, and adaptive picture and sound technologies ensure an immersive and convenient user experience.

What We Like:
  • 4K resolution for super clear images.
  • Fantastic smart features, allowing users to merge work and entertainment.
  • Sleek and slim design for every office.
See at Samsung
The two-in-one solution you didn’t know you needed

Sure, while you could stream Netflix on your computer, the M80C simplifies your life. Skip the computer; dive straight into the Entertainment hub and launch your favorite shows directly on the monitor

That’s pretty amazing, no matter how you look at it, and it’s going to make your life so much easier.

As a smart monitor, the M80C boasts a gaming hub connecting you to cloud gaming services and consoles. It auto-tunes visuals and audio for an unparalleled immersive gaming session.

Perfect for your working hours, too

This slim and stylish monitor can do more than help you relax with games and movies—it can also be a great tool when you’re working remotely.

There are also a ton of ports available so you can hook up your laptop, charge your phone, and so on. And the cherry on top? It features a camera ideal for video calls

So don’t miss out on this 42% discount on the Samsung M80C smart monitor—get it now!

