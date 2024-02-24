SanDisk portable SSD is a pocket-sized powerhouse: Get it for 51% off

The SanDisk 2TB External Portable SSD brings together the best of both worlds – impressive speed and robust reliability.

Thankfully, for everyone who needs extra storage space, the highly-rated portable SSD is down to an insane $94 at Walmart, a substantial markdown from its original retail price of $229.99.

You can go the Best Buy route and get it there for $119 if you prefer, but missing out on that $94 price point would be almost criminal at this point.

SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD $119.99 $219.99 Everyone needs some extra offline storage space so the SanDisk Portable SSD is the perfect choice, especially now that it's $100 off. What We Like: Fantastic price.

Loads of storage space.

Resists to bumps and falls. $119 at Best Buy $94 at Walmart KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This portable SSD features read speeds of up to 800MB/s, providing quick access to your files.

Whether you’re capturing life’s best moments or working on an important project, this speedy SSD performance ensures you don’t miss a beat.

The portability and affordability of this SSD make it an appealing choice for those on the move

Its compact design fits seamlessly into your mobile lifestyle, while the robust build, including up to ten-meter drop protection, makes it tough enough to travel with you

An added feature is the tough rubber hook, which allows you to secure the drive to your belt loop or backpack, providing an extra layer of security.

This durable drive is designed to withstand the rigors of travel, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

As an additional assurance, the SanDisk Portable SSD comes with a 3-year limited warranty, giving you worry-free travel and usage.

So, now that you can save over $100 on a 2TB SanDisk portable SSD, you should take advantage of it and place this one in your cart.

SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD $119.99 $219.99 Everyone needs some extra offline storage space so the SanDisk Portable SSD is the perfect choice, especially now that it's $100 off. $119 at Best Buy $94 at Walmart KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news