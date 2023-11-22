Save $100 on one of the best e-readers with this Black Friday deal

Grab your pen and pocketbook, because this deal is coming in hot, and you’ll want to scribble out a check. Amazon is deep into Black Friday deals, and that includes on its latest devices.

The Kindle Scribe (16GB) is a fantastic e-reader, but it can also be used as a notebook thanks to the stylus-equipped screen. It’s normally $329.99, but this Black Friday deal brings it down to a much more palatable $229.99.

So, if you’re always losing your notes or hate the thought of how much paper you use for scribbles, this is the e-reader for you. At this deep of a discount, it might sell out fast.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) $339.99 $239.99 The Kindle Scribe is the first e-reader from Amazon to support a stylus. That means you can annotate, draw, and give yourself notes on any document or ebook you read. That makes you more productive, or you can use it for journaling. What We Like: 10.2-inch e-ink screen with stylus support so you can add notes to your documents

Huge catalog of Kindle ebooks to read

Front-lit screen, just like on the Paperwhite Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What’s great about the Kindle Scribe e-reader?

Image: Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is a larger version of the Paperwhite, with a 10.2-inch E Ink screen, 300 PPI, and front-lighting, so it is super easy to read in the dark.

But there’s one big difference that has nothing to do with the size, and that’s the ability to write on it with the included Basic Pen. This Wacom EMR-equipped stylus is just like using a real pen, only digital.

Use it to scribble notes on the Kindle ebooks you read or annotate PDFs ready for another team member to work on. Or use it as a daily journal, and keep along your path to gratitude.

It’ll even turn your scribbled words into type, so you’ll be able to read it in the future. I know that’s an absolute game-changer for me since my handwriting is on the doctor’s scrawl side of the scale.

And it’s got up to 12 weeks of battery life for light use or a few weeks if used heavily. Think how often you have to recharge iPads or other tablets, and you know how mind-boggling the Kindle battery life is.

So, where can you get the Kindle Scribe with this stellar discount?

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

This is an Amazon device, but Amazon isn’t the only place you can pick one up. Target also has the Kindle Scribe on sale, and Best Buy also carries Amazon’s full range of devices.

That gives you choices about where to pick one up, as you can grab one in person so you don’t get any surprises ruined by Alexa announcing your gift’s arrival.

And remember, this Black Friday deal won’t be around for long, so pick one up before it goes away.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) $339.99 $239.99 The Kindle Scribe is the first e-reader from Amazon to support a stylus. That means you can annotate, draw, and give yourself notes on any document or ebook you read. That makes you more productive, or you can use it for journaling. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news