Save $50 off an awesome color e-ink tablet and get a free case

Greetings from Deal Land! We’ve got a first time slashed price here with this fantastic color e-ink tablet that runs Android 11 and has stylus support.

The Boox Tab Mini C was released recently, and the first discount on this superb slate is a steep one at $50 off.

But that’s not all you’ll get. You also get the official magnetic cover and a pack of new nibs for the stylus, a value of over $50! That’s a total of $100 in value, all from this one deal.

Boox is running this deal as part of its year-end sale, and while we don’t know how long it will run for, there are only so many days left in 2023.

BOOX Tab Mini C Magnetic Cover Tips Bundle $449.99 $399.99 The Boox Tablet Tab Mini C packs an advanced Kaleido 3 color e-ink screen into a portable 7.8-inch tablet, perfect for reading or annotating documents with the included stylus. Running Android 11, it's also got tons of apps for superb productivity. What We Like: Kaleido 3 color e-ink tablet screen with stylus support

7.8-inch display which is the sweet spot between portability and readability

Metal back case for longevity and a nice feel when held

Includes magnetic cover and extra nibs for the stylus

So, what’s so great about this color e-ink tablet from Boox?

This 7.8-inch color e-ink tablet uses a Kaleido 3 screen, which looks like newsprint when displaying color content. That also means you can highlight passages as if you have a highlighter, which is fantastic.

Powered by Android 11, you can access any app inside the Google Play Store, from productivity to games. While we don’t recommend watching Netflix on an e-ink screen, that’s possible too.

The color e-ink tablet screen is a perfect device for annotating documents or roughing out presentations by hand. If you like the feel of a pen and paper, you’ll love this e-ink tablet.

It’s got a metal back, for strength and a nice feel when held, and it also makes the case magnetically attach. You get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for ebooks and documents.

It’s also got front lights, so you can read it in the dark. So please don’t delay; snag this color e-ink tablet at its lowest price ever!

So, where can I get this deal?

If you like the idea of a color e-ink tablet, and let’s face it, who wouldn’t, you’ll want to know where to buy one.

Amazon is the best place for anyone in the US, where you can get this bundle deal with a free magnetic case and extra pen nibs for $50 off the price of the tablet on its own.

Outside of the US, other retailers might carry the Boox range. Otherwise you can buy directly from Boox and they’ll ship directly from Hong Kong or their European warehouse.

Just know that this deal will only run for a short time, and you’re saving over $100 as the case is $43.99 on its own.

