Save $500 off one of our favorite robotic vacuums for Black Friday

Hey deal hunters, we know how much you like to clean up with deeply slashed prices, and this robotic vacuum and mop deal is $500 off for Black Friday.

This auto-emptying, auto-washing robotic vacuum and mop from Ecovacs is one of the best available, and it’s usually an eye-watering $1,500.

But with 30% off for Black Friday, plus additional coupons on some retailers, you can get it for just under $1,000.

And don’t forget to use the on-page coupon on the Amazon and Ecovacs listings to get the full $500 off.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,044.99 The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a robotic vacuum and mop with spinning mop heads and a self-emptying dock that gives you months of hands-free cleaning at a time. It's the most advanced robovac from the company, with sophisticated mapping and obstacle avoidance, including moving obstacles like pets. What We Like: Ease of maintenance: The auto-emptying dock will wash and dry the mopping pads, fill the water tank, empty the dustbin, and recharge the robotic vacuum for months of hands-free cleaning

8,000Pa of suction with extra-long rubber brush so it won't get tangled up with hair like bristle brushes

Maps your floor and avoids obstacles while cleaning, while being low enough to fit under furniture like sideboards

So, what’s great about this robotic vacuum and mop?

This is one of the best robotic vacuum and mops that we’ve tested, with great performance on both cleaning methods.

It’s got 8,000Pa of suction and two rotary brushes to bring all those bits that accumulate at the baseboard into the path of the larger brush. It’s also shorter than previous Deebot models, to go under more types of furniture.

And the two rotary mops can now lift up to glide over carpets without getting them damp. That’s a big deal if you have multi-material floors on the section of your home you want this robovac to work in.

The self-emptying and self-cleaning station charges the robotic vacuum, while emptying the dustbin. It’ll even use hot water to clean the mopping pads, then hot air dry them to combat funky smells from bacterial buildup.

All of that adds up to less time cleaning for you, as the dustbag only needs emptying every few months, and the water tanks need refilling or emptying after every few cleanings.

So, where can I get this awesome robotic vacuum deal?

Like all of the best deals, you have a wide choice of places to get this stellar robotic vacuum and mop deal.

Amazon has the Deebot X2 Omni robotic vacuum and mop for a total of $500 off, when you apply the on-page $45 coupon.

Ecovacs also has the same pricing, with a coupon code of X2BFCM to get you to the $999.99 price. And Costco has it for 999.99, no coupons needed.

Or you could get it from Best Buy, although that retailer doesn’t have the additional coupon.

But wherever you prefer to shop, better hurry cause these savings will get swept away soon.

