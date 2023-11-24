Save $89 on the QooCam EGO 3D camera this Black Friday

The QooCam EGO 3D camera is redefining how we capture and interact with our world, and you can now become a part of this remarkable experience at an irresistible price.

From now until November 27th, you can secure this innovative camera for just $280, down from its original price of $369.

This incredible deal is only available for a limited time, so grab your QooCam EGO 3D camera and start your immersive 3D journey now!

What makes the QooCam EGO 3D camera unique?

The Kandao QooCam EGO 3D camera stands out in the realm of photography for its innovative features and compact design.

As the world’s first 3D camera designed for ‘instant immersion,’ it uses stereo 3D technology to capture moments like never before.

Unlike regular cameras that create a faux 3D effect by splitting a 2D image, the QooCam EGO hosts dual lenses that simultaneously capture two images, offering true depth and perspective.

The camera comes with a magnetic design, contributing to a sleek look and easy portability. Moreover, the QooCam EGO is capable of capturing up to 24MP JPEG/DNG raw 3D images and videos.

These features, combined with its ability to provide an instant viewing experience and ease of sharing, make the QooCam EGO a sensation among tech-savvy photography enthusiasts.

Now, the exciting part is that this unique gadget is available at a notable discount this Black Friday.

From now till November 27th, you can get the QooCam EGO 3D camera at a slashed price of $280, down from its original price of $369.

It’s truly a deal you would not want to miss if you want to dive into the spectacular world of 3D imagery!

The Kandao QooCam EGO is a compact 3D camera that offers an immersive experience by producing high-resolution, vivid videos. Its dual lenses mimic the human eye's perspective while its advanced optical correction algorithm ensures fluid and crisp footage. The QooCam EGO provides ultra-realistic 3D imagery using its groundbreaking optical correction technology.

Its dual lenses emulate natural human vision, resulting in smooth, sharp videos.

A comprehensive set of editing tools allows users to add various effects and share content effortlessly across platforms.

It supports major 3D devices without requiring additional software for stitching or conversion of video files.

