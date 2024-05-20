Who knew peace of mind could be so affordable? The Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack, usually a wallet-squeezing $54.99 on Amazon, is now slashed to a tempting $29.91.

That’s a whopping 44% off! Now, you can save some cash and potentially control flood damage simultaneously.

For just $29.91, you can snag three Govee WiFi Water Sensors and a gateway. Perfect for those pesky basement leaks or to keep an eye on that overzealous washing machine.

Real-time alerts mean you’re notified the second water starts making an unauthorized appearance.

Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack 4.3 $54.99 The Govee WiFi Water Sensor is a reliable solution for water leak detection. Receive real-time alerts via email, app notifications, and phone alerts when leaks occur, even when you're away. What We Like: Loud Alarm with Mute: The 100dB water alarm provides a loud alert, silenced with the mute button once the leak is detected.

Drip and Leak Alerts: Detect pipe dripping and leaks with multiple water detector probes, easily named using the app.

Connects to Multiple Sensors: The WiFi gateway connects to multiple sensors (up to 10) for stronger signal transmission.

IP66 Waterproof: Fully sealed with IP66 waterproof design for extended use in high moisture areas. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Features that matter:

Real-time alerts: Stay in the know the moment water is detected. No more surprises when you enter the basement. Get notified on your phone wherever you are.

Stay in the know the moment water is detected. No more surprises when you enter the basement. Get notified on your phone wherever you are. Loud alarm with mute: Hear the alarm from other rooms. If it gets too loud? Just hit the mute button. Perfect for those middle-of-the-night alerts.

Hear the alarm from other rooms. If it gets too loud? Just hit the mute button. Perfect for those middle-of-the-night alerts. Drip and leak alerts: Distinguish between a full-on leak and a minor drip. You’ll never have to stress over a bit of condensation again. Stop small leaks before they become big problems.

Distinguish between a full-on leak and a minor drip. You’ll never have to stress over a bit of condensation again. Stop small leaks before they become big problems. Connects to multiple sensors: Got a big house? No problem! This kit can handle multiple water sensors spread around your abode. All sensors are easily managed from one app.

Got a big house? No problem! This kit can handle multiple water sensors spread around your abode. All sensors are easily managed from one app. IP66 waterproof: These sensors laugh in the face of splashes and sprays. Nothing is getting past them. Built to withstand the elements so you’re always covered.

Why you need it

Whether you’re guarding against a rogue dishwasher, a temperamental water heater, or the dreaded basement flooding after a rainy night, the Govee WiFi Water Sensor has your back.

It’s like having a vigilant water watchdog on duty 24/7.

Glowing reviews

Don’t just take our word for it. Happy customers vouch for these sensors. One satisfied buyer raves, “These water sensors saved my basement from disaster!

The real-time alerts gave me enough time to prevent major flooding.” With reviews like this, it’s hard to pass up the deal.

Ready to transform your leak detection game? Snag yours here on Amazon before the deal ends. The offer kicks off on May 20th at 12:00 AM and won’t last forever.

Final thoughts

Don’t wait until you’re wading through an indoor pool. Secure your home with Govee’s smart tech and snag this deal while it’s hot.

Perfect for worrywarts and savvy homeowners alike. Grab this deal, and sleep easy knowing your home is protected.

Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack 4.3 $54.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news