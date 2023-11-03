Score big with Best Buy’s early black Friday soundbar deals

Well, well, well, folks! It seems the tech gods have heard our prayers and bestowed upon us a deal that’s hotter than a laptop running 30 Chrome tabs.

Best Buy is rolling out early Black Friday deals, and let me tell you, they are as juicy as the rumors of an iPhone 20.

For those of you who’ve been living under a rock or perhaps just enjoying a digital detox, here’s the scoop: Best Buy is offering discounts on over 200 soundbars. Yes, you heard it right, two hundred!

From big names like Samsung, LG, and Sony, they’ve got something for every budget and every audiophile’s dream. Just to give you a taste of what we’re talking about, here’s a quick TL;DR:

Discount Product Save $500 Samsung – Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar + Rear Speakers w/ Q-Symphony – Titan Black Save $410 Samsung – Q-Series 9.1.4ch Wireless True Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Q-Symphony and Rear Speakers – Titan Black Save $400 Sony – HT-A7000 7.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos – Black Save $350 Nakamichi – Shockwafe 7.2.4Ch 1000W Soundbar System with Dual 8” Wireless Subwoofers, Dolby Atmos, eARC and SSE MAX – Black Save $310 Samsung – Q-series 5.1.2 ch Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Q Symphony – Black

Alright, now that we have that out of our system, we rounded up some other noteworthy deals to check out. Here’s what we got:

Starting at just $50, you can snag the Insignia 2.0 channel Mini Soundbar. Usually priced at $80, this little beauty will upgrade your audio experience without having to sell your kidney.

Insignia - 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar 4.5 The Insignia 2.0 channel Mini Soundbar is a compact, budget-friendly audio solution. It offers three different sound modes - theater, news, and standard - and the ability to stream music via Bluetooth-enabled devices, making it a versatile choice for small TV setups.

Versatility: With three distinct sound modes, it's adaptable to various audio needs, whether you're watching a movie, catching up on the news, or just listening to music.

Compact and Convenient: Its small size makes it ideal for smaller TVs or spaces where a larger soundbar might not fit.

Wireless Streaming: The ability to stream music via Bluetooth-enabled devices adds to its convenience and functionality.

With three sound modes – theater, news, and standard – it’s like having a personal sound engineer at your disposal. Plus, it streams music via Bluetooth-enabled devices, making it the perfect companion for small TVs.

Now, if you’re feeling a bit more generous with your wallet, consider the Samsung Q-Series 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar. Priced at $250, down from its usual $500, it’s a steal.

Save $250 Samsung Q-Series 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar 4.5 The Samsung Q-Series 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers a high-quality audio experience with adaptive sound technology. It offers enhanced voice clarity and a dedicated game mode for perfectly synced directional audio, making it a solid choice for both movie buffs and gamers.

Adaptive Sound Technology: This feature dynamically optimizes audio for every scene, ensuring clear dialogue and balanced sound.

Game Mode: A dedicated setting for gamers provides perfectly synced directional audio for an immersive gaming experience.

Significant Discount: Currently priced at $250, down from its usual $500, it offers premium features at half the price.

This soundbar comes with adaptive sound, enhancing voice clarity while keeping those pesky loud noises at bay. It also features a dedicated game mode for all you gamers out there, providing perfectly synced directional audio.

And let’s not forget the LG 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos. At $350, down from $450, it’s a bargain. It supports High Res audio and has upward firing height channels. Plus, it pairs up with an LG soundbar for better sound quality.

Save $100 LG - 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 4.0 The LG 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos is a high-performance audio device that offers a rich, immersive sound experience. With support for High Res audio and upward firing height channels, it's a versatile addition to any home theater setup.

High Res Audio: It supports 24bit/96KHz audio, offering superior sound quality for music and movie lovers.

Wireless Subwoofer: The inclusion of a wireless subwoofer adds depth to the audio output, enhancing the overall listening experience.

Savings: At $350, down from its usual $450, it offers high-end features at a significant discount.

Again, these are just a few of the gems in Best Buy’s treasure chest of soundbar deals. The rest can be found on the Best Buy Site. But remember, these early Black Friday deals won’t last forever.

So, if you see something that tickles your fancy, grab it before it’s gone! And remember, folks, in the world of tech, he who hesitates is lost. Or just ends up paying full price.

Best Buy Early Black Friday Soundbar Deal Best Buy's early Black Friday promotion includes discounts on a wide selection of soundbars from top brands. Deals include compact models under $100 and high-end systems over $1000.

