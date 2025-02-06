Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Forget squinting at that tiny TV screen; it’s time to amp up your Super Bowl party.

The Samsung Freestyle Projector, originally priced at $799, can now be yours for just $599. Make your home the prime spot for touchdowns and guacamole mishaps with this limited-time deal.

Imagine 100 inches of luminous victory dances—or fumbles—right in your face on any flat surface.

The Freestyle boasts a 1080p resolution, auto-focus, and screen leveling, so your picture’s as crisp as the ref’s bad calls.

With its portability, this down-to-business device turns any wall into a grand finale of touchdowns

You’re not tethered to the wall, either. The Freestyle’s battery lets you break free, perfect for backyard gatherings or even impromptu poolside madness.

Turn the lights dow,n and behold—your mundane party transforms into a blockbuster event.

Gaming Hub with Xbox cloud gaming

180-degree rotation for ceiling viewing Check Availability

The Gaming Hub lets sports fans stream Xbox titles because there’s no sleep for the wicked on game day. It’s like carrying the stadium experience in your backpack sans the nachos.

Just point and play, simple as that

With built-in smart entertainment access, enjoy the entire commercial-free game with friends or that couch-conquering cat.

You’ll want to grab this deal before it makes a game-winning Hail Mary pass and disappears. Time is ticking towards the final whistle on this deal, so act faster than a running back on Sunday.

Grab yours on Samsung’s website. Celebrate your savings while they last—before the game ends and real-life reality kicks in.

