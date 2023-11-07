Secure a $299 SimpliSafe home security system for just $199

Picture this: you’re lounging on your couch, eyes glued to the latest episode of “The Mandalorian” (Baby Yoda, am I right?), when suddenly your phone buzzes with an alert from your SimpliSafe home security system.

Intruder? Nah, it’s just your neighbor’s cat again. But hey, better safe than sorry!

For a limited time only, you can snag a $399 SimpliSafe home security system for just $199.99. Yes, you read that right. That’s not a typo. This system usually sells for $299, but today, it’s practically a steal.

SimpliSafe 8-Piece Whole Home Security Bundle 4.5 $199.99 $299.99 The SimpliSafe Home Security System is a comprehensive, user-friendly security solution. It offers advanced protection with 24/7 professional monitoring and convenient control via an app and includes both indoor and outdoor cameras for complete coverage. Includes Base Station, Keypad, Outdoor Camera, Indoor Camera, Motion Sensor, (2) Entry Sensors, and Panic Button (Latest Model) What We Like: Significant Savings: This deal slashes the price of the system by nearly 50%, making it a cost-effective solution for home security.

Easy Setup: The system requires no wiring or drilling, making it easy to install right out of the box.

Comprehensive Coverage: With both indoor and outdoor cameras, it provides full home protection, ensuring every corner of your property is monitored.

Convenient Control: The SimpliSafe app allows you to arm, disarm, and monitor your home anytime, anywhere, offering added convenience and peace of mind.

Protecting your home has never been easier or more affordable with SimpliSafe

This bad boy is ready to go right out of the box, offering advanced home security and whole home protection for your front lawn, back yard, and everything in between.

And the best part? No wiring or drilling is required. Even my grandma could set this thing up.

On top of all that, it comes with 24/7 professional monitoring for a faster police response. So even when you’re busy saving the galaxy in your latest video game marathon, there’s someone keeping watch over your fortress.

YouTube / SimpliSafe

And all this starts at just 60 cents a day. No long-term contracts or hidden fees. We’re barely scratching the surface here, folks.

With the SimpliSafe App, you can arm, disarm, and protect your home anytime, anywhere. Want to see what’s happening outside? The wireless Outdoor Cameras have got you covered with an ultra-wide, 140-degree field of view, 1080p HD resolution, and color night vision.

And let’s not forget about the inside. The SimpliCam 1080p HD Indoor Security Camera lets you see what’s happening at home anytime from your phone, tablet, or computer. It even comes with a built-in stainless steel shutter for complete control over your privacy.

So what are you waiting for? Get this deal before it’s gone! Check it out here.

