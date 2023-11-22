Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $600 off

Brace yourselves for a Black Friday deal that’s hotter than the surface of the sun. It is the kind of deal that makes you question reality itself.

Yes, we’re talking about Samsung’s beastly 49″ ultra-wide monitor, the Odyssey G9, getting a jaw-dropping $600 price cut.

You can now snag this bad boy for just $899.99 instead of its usual price tag of $1,500. I mean, come on, that’s practically daylight robbery!

Samsung 49” Odyssey G9 Screen, QLED, Dual QHD Display 4.5 What We Like: Significant Discount: The current deal slashes the price by $600, making this high-end monitor more accessible than ever.

Top-Notch Specs: With its QLED technology, HDR 1000, and 240Hz refresh rate, the G9 delivers an unparalleled gaming experience.

Versatile Compatibility: The monitor supports both G-Sync and FreeSync, ensuring smooth gameplay regardless of your graphics card.

Limited-Time Offer: This substantial discount is a rare occurrence, so it's an opportunity that shouldn't be missed by those considering this monitor Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s see what this baby is cooking

The Odyssey G9 isn’t just any monitor; it’s a whopping 49″ of gaming glory, arced to match the curvature of your eyeballs for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain.

It’s like having two 27″ panels side by side, except there’s no annoying bezel in the middle to ruin your killstreaks.

This monitor is packed with cutting-edge QLED technology, delivering pixel-perfect picture quality from the deepest blacks to the most vivid colors.

And with HDR 1000, you’ll see your games as they were meant to be seen – with unrivaled depth and insane levels of detail.

SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor 4.0 $1,399.99 $899.99 With its industry-defining 49" curved screen and Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, you'll be blown away by the stunning visuals. And with a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro support, as well as a lightning-fast 1ms response rate, you can say goodbye to motion blur and lag. Who is it good for?: Hardcore gamers who demand nothing but the most immersive gaming experiences. The multitasker extraordinaire, juggling multiple open windows or tabs. And let's not forget you tech enthusiasts out there who want a monitor that's not only functional but also a statement piece. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

But wait, there’s more! The Odyssey G9 has a rapid 240Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast 1ms response times, and full G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Plus, its Infinity Core Lighting lets you customize your monitor to match your gaming setup. Talk about a sweet deal!

So where can you snatch up this deal?

Thankfully, you have a few options.

This deal is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and, of course, Samsung. But remember, this is a limited-time offer. So, grab your credit card, and may the fastest clicker win!

Remember, folks, this isn’t just a monitor. It’s a window into the gaming world of your imagination made real. So, why are you still reading this? Go, go, go!

Samsung 49” Odyssey G9 Screen, QLED, Dual QHD Display 4.5 What We Like: Significant Discount: The current deal slashes the price by $600, making this high-end monitor more accessible than ever.

Top-Notch Specs: With its QLED technology, HDR 1000, and 240Hz refresh rate, the G9 delivers an unparalleled gaming experience.

Versatile Compatibility: The monitor supports both G-Sync and FreeSync, ensuring smooth gameplay regardless of your graphics card.

Limited-Time Offer: This substantial discount is a rare occurrence, so it's an opportunity that shouldn't be missed by those considering this monitor Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news