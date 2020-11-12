SignalWire Events looks to make virtual conferences a better experience for everyone

Look, we get it, virtual conferences can be a drag. They don’t offer the same experience as in-person conferences and it can feel like you’re missing a lot of the things that are being highlighted. Typically, they are confusing and it just ends up feeling like the news could have been sent in a press release.

SignalWire is hoping to change that with its new Events feature. SignalWire is no stranger to video conferencing tools, but with COVID-19 taking meet-ups and conferences to the internet, the company has adapted to offer tools to conference organizers that should improve the overall experience of digital conferences for both the people running the event and people that are virtually attending.

How does it work? Well, first of all, attendees will not have to worry about downloading any type of additional app, as everything is browser-based. This is definitely nice, because it’s probably hard enough to get people interested in digital events, much less asking them to download something before joining.

In addition to that, the Events feature will let event organizers set up multiple rooms, PIN locked rooms, virtual lounges, and more. This gives visitors an easy way to “browse the halls” of the digital event, look at what speakers are currently presenting, and learn more about each of them. Then, it’s as simple as joining the room and enjoying the talk.

Speaking of talks, SignalWire Events also puts speakers and the audience into the same “room” letting those speaking see select members of the audience who also have their webcams enabled, while of course letting the attendees see the speaker (or speakers).

The feature also includes enterprise-level security, is API friendly for developers, and features some other things like noise cancellation, moderator controls, and more.

Overall, it definitely seems like an interesting feature, especially for those trying to develop larger virtual conferences, in what is sure to be the norm for the foreseeable future.

What do you think? Would you be more willing to attend virtual conferences like this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

