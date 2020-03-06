SmartNews now has dedicated election coverage and local news in over 6,000 locations

If you live in a smaller city or town, you’ve surely come across issues with finding relevant local news. Whether it is just business news, natural disaster, or presently, election information, finding relevant sources can be a pain.

That’s where something like SmartNews comes into play. The news aggregation platform with a unicorn valuation helps people find the news that is relevant to them, regardless of their location. Now, SmartNews is expanding its local reach with publishers to over 6,000 locations within the United States. To make sure these publishers are legit, publications are screened by the company and then, from there, served on the platform.

Not only is the app expanding its reach to more locations, but there is also a new election news section which is great as more people want to understand the politics going on at the national level. In this section, you’ll be able to filter and use the slider to look at news regarding individual candidates.

For those of us in the tech world, it can be easy to forget how much of a bubble we are in. Especially those that live in major hubs like Silicon Valley, NYC, and Boston. Head of global health for SmartNews, Fabian-Pierre Nicolas, echoes those sentiments, telling TechCrunch, “It is meant to get us out of our bubble, since our main [U.S.] offices are in Palo Alto, San Francisco and New York, and build empathy with how people connect to the news and the app.”

SmartNews is available on both Android and iOS.

