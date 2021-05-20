Snapchat has a new lens coming out that lets you build Lego sets with friends across the world

Snapchat’s augmented reality Lenses are getting a nice upgrade. New Lenses, dubbed “Connected Lenses,” look to connect people by allowing users to share an AR experience with each other, even if they are across the country.

These new lenses build upon Snapchat’s existing AR landscape, which includes a wide range of popular photo filters. The company also has Lens Explorer which lets users share community-made filters with each other, as well as Landmarkers, which let you interact with famous landmarks around the world.

Snapchat has partnered with Lego to bring the first example of the company’s new Connected Lenses. In a video showing off the new technology, we see two people building a virtual Lego car from seemingly different locations. Connected through the app, each person is able to build inside the augmented reality space, and the two can work together in real-time.

The new AR Lego Lens is just the beginning of Snapchat’s Connected Lenses plan. The company announced that it will also be opening up the Connected Lenses access to creators through the company’s Lens Studio. As more developers get their hands on this new technology, we will start to see all kinds of games and activities come to life through Snapchat’s Connected Lenses.

This is one of the coolest things to come to a social media platform in a long time. The base technology is very exciting, and opening it up to more developers could lead to some really cool functionality. It will be exciting to see how creators use the new Snapchat Connected Lenses.

It is not available yet, but will soon be available through Lego’s Snapchat page.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: