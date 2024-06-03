Deals
Save big on PSN Gift cards and PC games – V Rising & Homeworld 3
Sony’s DaysOfPlayUS is offering an extra 13.5% off all PSN gift cards, courtesy of Eneba, while PCMasterRace is offering discounts on Steam titles, including Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT, V Rising, and Homeworld 3.
Alright, deal hunters, brace yourselves. Sony’s DaysOfPlayUS is dishing out an extra 13.5% off all PSN gift cards, courtesy of Eneba.
If you’re unfamiliar with these Eneba PSN gift card deals, they’re basically a way to score free money if we’re being completely blunt here.
For example, if they’re selling a $50 PSN gift card, you pay 13.5% less. What does that equal out to? Forget math, that’s free money!
So yea, an additional slice off your next gaming spree on Eneba. Just be sure to use promo code DaysOfPlayUS at checkout to get the discount. But act fast—the clock strikes 7 AM ET on June 6th, and this deal turns back into a pumpkin.
For the PC gamers, PCMasterRace hasn’t forgotten you. They’re rolling out some tasty discounts on Steam titles you won’t want to miss.
First up, snag Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT for just $44.99, down from $59.99. That’s right, you get to explore Tsushima Island with extra content and expanded gameplay without emptying your wallet.
Next, get your vampire vibes on with V Rising for a mere $24.33 instead of the regular $34.99. Build your vampire empire and rule the night at a price that’s less than a fancy coffee date.
Finally, prepare for some epic space strategy with Homeworld 3, available for just $36.37—down from its $59.99 tag. Command entire fleets and engage in galactic warfare without having to sell your kidneys.
These deals also expire at 7 AM ET on June 6th, so don’t slack off. Load up your carts, grab those discounts, and level up your gaming experiences without burning through your savings. Because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t like paying less for more fun? Ready, set, click those links!
