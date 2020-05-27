SpaceX is set to launch people into space for the first time later today – watch it live here

If you’ve been eagerly keeping up with the advancements coming out of SpaceX, then you’re surely excited about the manned launch scheduled for today, May 27. Set to take place in Florida, SpaceX is launching two astronauts into space, with their destination being the International Space Station.

The Commercial Crew Demo-2 mission will send Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to ISS from Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 PM EDT in Cape Canaveral. That said, weather conditions could change that time or possibly even cancel the flight for today. If it has to be canceled, there are openings on both May 30 and May 31.

Commercial Crew Demo-2 will be the first-ever manned space flight for the company and thanks to the glorious internet, you can actually watch it live right here through YouTube.

Watch SpaceX send two people to the International Space Station

TechCrunch notes that this will be the first manned flight since 2011 when NASA’s Space Shuttle Program ended. Presumably, this test is also being used to test various things regarding the company’s announcement of tourist flights that could start as early as 2021.

