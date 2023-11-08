Get a copy of Spider-Man 2 free with this Black Friday bundle

Hold onto your DualSense because Sony’s swinging into the Black Friday shenanigans early this year, and they’re not holding back.

Picture this: you, a brand spanking new PS5, and Spider-Man 2 – all cozied up for less than the price of a Stark Industries gadget.

For a wallet-friendly $499.99, which, let’s be real, is a steal, considering Spider-Man 2 just dropped last month with a $70 price tag, you can snag this web-tastic bundle.

And if that doesn’t have you shooting webs in excitement, I don’t know what will.

At $499.99, this deal presents significant savings off the combined retail price, making it a financially sound choice.

Limited-time Black Friday deals often have the best offers of the year, so acting quickly is advisable.

DualSense controllers are also discounted, allowing for a complete gaming setup upgrade in one purchase.

But wait, there’s more! If you’re more of a Call of Duty commando, you can also lock and load with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle for the same price, available from November 10th.

That’s zero extra bucks for your gaming arsenal, soldier!

Now, if you’re like me and you’ve got a penchant for color-coordinated gaming gear, you’ll be jazzed to hear that DualSense controllers are dipping to a cool $49.99.

Image: KnowTechie

We’re talking Cobalt Blue, Volcanic Red, and even Galactic Purple – all the hues of the gaming rainbow. And for the cherry on top, GameStop’s knocking down the price even further to $44.99 if you’re up for a little click & collect adventure.

So, should you leap at these deals faster than Spidey dodging a Green Goblin pumpkin bomb? The answer is a resounding YES. Last year’s best PS5 deal was a mere $50 off, so this bundle bonanza is basically the superhero landing of sales.

Don’t let the Black Friday name fool you; these deals are popping up faster than a Deadpool quip, and who knows how long they’ll stick around.

So, web up these offers while you can and bask in the glory of snagging a bona fide early Black Friday deal.

