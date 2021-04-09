Spotify wants “Hey Spotify” to be a thing

Apple and Google made wake words like “Hey Siri” and “Hey Google” a thing, unfortunately, and now Spotify wants to coin their own term, because hey, why the hell not. Well, are you ready for it? Alright, here we go: Spotify’s wake word will be “Hey Spotify.” There’s so much originality here it’s going to make my brain explode.

This new “Hey Spotify” feature is rolling out now to some Android users via a notification in the app, reports GSM Arena. The feature will work exactly like Siri and Google Assistant, the only difference is that it just focuses on the Spotify app. So when your phone is sitting idle, you can say something like “Hey Spotify, play me music from Pantera,” boom, a song from Pantera will start playing.

Spotify’s app already has a voice search feature, but the app has to be on and it requires a couple of taps of the screen to navigate to the voice search option.

Spotify started testing this feature a year ago but only made it available to a small number of users. Now it seems the company is rolling it out to more users. And for the time being, it seems that “Hey Spotify” is only available for Android users. No word when iOS will get this update.

