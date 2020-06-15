Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person, high-flying dogfighting game with a focus on PvP

First leaked back in March under the “Maverick” moniker, Star Wars: Squadrons has now been officially announced by EA. This combat-focused title puts you at the helm of various iconic Star Wars vessels.

Set to release on October 2, Star Wars: Squadrons has the potential to be a fantastic first-person starfighter game and it seems that EA is learning from the mistakes it made in the early days of Star Wars: Battlefront II. But we’ll come back to that.

While the cinematic trailer (found below) is light on actual gameplay, we do know that it will be a first-person fighting game with an emphasis on PvP. There will be a single-player campaign that gives you the chance to fly for both sides (the New Republic and the Galactic Empire), but the PvP really seems to be the focus.

There will be multiple modes to play, including deathmatch-style matches, as well as more objective-based modes, including the “Fleet Battle” mode where you and your team are tasked with destroying the opposition’s capital ship.

Squadrons will feature plenty of customization options for players and considering this is an EA game, this could be a bit concerning. The company has overused and abused real-money purchases and loot boxes in the past, but it seems Squadrons will not be following that path to the Dark Side. The company has come out to state that customization and gameplay rewards will be “earned solely through gameplay.”

It has also been announced that the game will be VR-compatible with PlayStation 4 and PC. Speaking of platforms, if your friends are scattered on various platforms, good news, as the game will have crossplay functionality between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on October 3, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (Origin, Steam, and Epic Games).

