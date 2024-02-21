This flight-sim pedals deal steers you into savings

If you want to dip your toes into the world of flight-sim gear, this deal is for you. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Universal Rudder Pedals are flying, quite literally, off the store shelves at $269.99.

That’s a $30 discount, and in the rarified air of flight-sim pedals, any discount is a good one. Remember this is only one part of the gear you’ll need to bring your virtual cockpit into your office.

So, who’s ready for a grounded investment for actual flights of gaming fancy? Read on to find out all about these fantastic flight-sim pedals.

$30 OFF Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Universal Rudder Pedals $269.99 At an attractive price point of $269.99 (originally $299.99), the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Universal Pedals provide an immersive flight gaming experience without breaking the bank. What We Like: Ultra-Smooth Rudder Axis: Delivering fluid in-game flight control.

Differential Brakes: Ensures precise runway braking control.

Swappable Pedals: Offers a realistic simulation experience with airliner style pedals. See at Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Starting off with its ultra-smooth rudder axis, imagine pulling off the chillest, smoothest taxi, takeoff, or landing imaginable. That’s what these flight-sim pedals are capable of.

This wizardry is thanks to a single, return-to-center axis giving you some oh-so-fluid movement forward and backward tied up with not one but two sets of swappable springs. Find the resistance combination you prefer and take to the skies!

Adjustable differential brakes give you a solid grip on runway controls. Picture yourself conducting an orchestra of narrow turns. Press a pedal, and – voila! A tight turn comes to life, whether on the ground or flying the friendly skies.

And when it says “precise, long-lasting axes”, it’s not a publicity stunt but a hat tip to the non-contact hall-effect sensors in all axes throwing out 10-bit, distraction-free data with zero maintenance needed by your flight crew.

Change the pedals? Yep, that’s an option too. Pick between the private jet vibe or go all in with airliner-sized footrests. Options galore!

Now, let’s talk about the dapper, ‘ain’t-going-anywhere’ metal build. Floor slipperier than a waterpark slide? Rubber pads to your rescue. Carpets? Bring on the spikes. Permanence is your thing? Predrilled holes await your bolts.

And the best part? It’s PC-friendly or works perfectly with the Xbox Series X | S consoles. Yep, no tech degrees are required. Simply plug this bad boy via the 2m USB-C to USB-A cable and revamp your flight readiness.

So, my peeps quit paying full price. Snag this deal and leverage the power in your toes. Fair warning, though, availability and price might change, so hurry up and place your order for these Turtle Beach flight-sim pedals.

$30 OFF Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Universal Rudder Pedals $269.99 At an attractive price point of $269.99 (originally $299.99), the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Universal Pedals provide an immersive flight gaming experience without breaking the bank. See at Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news