Sundar Pichai teases new Google AI products and more for 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated the start of 2025 with a company-wide email teasing exciting new AI products and features set to launch this year.

Reflecting on a strong finish to 2024, Pichai mentioned the success of flagship projects such as Gemini 2.0, Willow, and Veo 2, highlighting Google’s growing influence in artificial intelligence.

He highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, positioning AI as a centerpiece of Google’s strategy for 2025.

What to expect from Google AI products and features for 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on a year of innovation & progress from Google Research, which has enabled us to help address some of the greatest challenges & questions today, covering topics from quantum computing to flood forecasting. Read more at https://t.co/V2CVbP9980 https://t.co/9MCdZyWyWC pic.twitter.com/e6RJVhFsno — Google AI (@GoogleAI) December 19, 2024

As first reported by 9to5Google, the search giant has many new AI products and features in the pipeline for 2025.

Daily Listen is among the upcoming features. It is a personalized podcast curation tool currently being tested through Search Labs.

This feature, which leverages Google’s deep understanding of user preferences, is designed to tailor audio content to individual tastes.

Another major highlight is Gemini 2.0 Flash, which will become available to developers this month.

This update promises improvements to the Gemini app and brings experimental features for premium subscribers.

Additionally, NotebookLM Plus, slated for early 2025, offers a collaborative platform where users can interact with AI hosts during voice briefings.

This feature, initially available to Google One subscribers, aims to improve productivity and accessibility for individual users and organizational teams.

Gemini 2.0 is also set for broader integration across Google’s ecosystem, with applications in Search and YouTube.

Users may see improved recommendation algorithms for a better experience on platforms like YouTube.

Besides product announcements, Pichai addressed the challenges posed by the devastating wildfires in southern California, which impacted thousands of Google employees.

In response, Google launched an employee matching program to support relief efforts and committed additional funds through Google.org.

The company also deployed real-time SOS alerts and road closure updates on Maps and Waze to help affected communities.

The email concluded with Pichai thanking Google employees for their contributions to a successful 2024 but offering no updates on the upcoming Pixel 10 series.

