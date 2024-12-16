Google could switch to a MediaTek modem for the Pixel 10 series

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The dust is just settling for the Google Pixel 9 series, and we’re already hearing about what to expect from the next lineup. A recent one showcased a Google Pixel 10 case, revealing a familiar design.

Now, a new report suggests that Google is planning significant changes for the Pixel 10 series, particularly its chip and modem partnerships.

According to a leak by Android Authority’s Kamila Wojciechowska, Google is moving away from both Samsung and Qualcomm to collaborate with new partners for its Tensor G5 chipset and modem.

Google could ditch Samsung and Qualcomm for MediaTek for Pixel 10 series modem

Surprisingly, Google is reportedly partnering with MediaTek to provide the modem for the Pixel 10 series.

As per the report, MediaTek’s unannounced T900 modem, based on its “M85” generation modem IP, will power the next-generation Pixel devices.

While MediaTek has not officially revealed details about the T900 modem, Google’s decision to adopt it comes after evaluating other options, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem that we get with the Apple iPhone 16 series.

Like Google, there are rumors about Apple planning to move from Qualcomm to in-house modems in the near future.

While this move highlights Google’s intent to further differentiate the Pixel lineup, it also raises concerns.

Previous Pixel models, especially those before the Pixel 9 series, faced criticism for poor cellular performance, primarily attributed to Samsung’s Exynos modems.

However, the Pixel 9 series showed marked improvements in connectivity, earning praise for addressing these issues.

With Google’s modem history in mind, the decision to work with MediaTek signals a deliberate effort to optimize cellular performance.

Still, the lack of detailed information about the T900 modem leaves questions about how well it will perform.

Regardless, the Pixel 10’s hardware shifts could position it as a strong competitor, provided the new partnerships deliver on performance and reliability.

