SwitchBot’s Curtain 3 is now more powerful & quieter than before

The Curtain 3 stands out with its robust performance, offering a seamless and quiet operation.
Switchbot curtain 3 in white background color
Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is a state-of-the-art device designed to automate your curtains. This smart home automation solution seamlessly integrates convenience and functionality, providing a user-friendly experience.

This device is more than just a step forward in home automation; it’s a leap into the future, transforming the humble curtain into a sophisticated, intelligent feature of the modern home.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a homeowner looking to simplify your daily routine, read on to learn how this innovative device could change the way you interact with your living space.

Features

Easy Installation

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is designed to provide a hassle-free installation process. No tools or significant changes are required. Simply attach the device, install the positioning magnets, and connect it to the app.

1125 7093 1680305671

Within three simple steps, you can enjoy smart curtains in any room, be it bedrooms, living rooms, offices, or baby rooms.

Enhanced power and accuracy

Person holding the switchbot curtain 3
Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 boasts over twice the thrust compared to the previous generation, courtesy of its all-new upgraded motor.

It ensures smooth operation even on heavy curtains, accommodating up to 33 lbs, making it perfect for thick curtain materials.

The Curtain 3 now comes with a positioning magnet, eliminating the need for repeated calibration and preventing light leakage.

Silent mode

The image shows a comparison of the sound levels of whispering, the retrofit switchbot, and the motorized curtains, with the motorized curtains being the quietest at 48db.
Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 features a silent mode or what they call QuietDrift mode, enabling the device motor to operate below 25 dB. This mode allows your curtains to move slower and quieter, minimizing disturbances.

It’s ideal for waking up in the morning and perfect for those with sleep disorders or people sensitive to sound. This environmentally friendly device is easy to use, saves electricity, and conserves energy.

Multiple control methods

The image shows a switchbot curtain 3 remote being used to control various devices with voice, touch, light, and app control.
Image: KnowTechie

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 offers various control methods to enhance user convenience. You can manage curtain opening, closing, and opening percentage using the app.

Custom schedules for fully automated curtains can also be set. With the SwitchBot Hub, you can use voice commands via Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Siri Shortcuts, and IFTTT, all from your sofa.

Supports Matter

With the SwitchBot Hub 2 (sold separately), the Curtain 3 supports Matter and can be integrated with the Apple HomeKit. You can control your curtains via the Home App or using your HomePod/Apple Watch.

The device also works with other SwitchBot devices for better automation and scene control.

Performance

Curtain 3
Image: KnowTechie

Thanks to its advanced high-performance motor and precision reduction gear set, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 achieves great marks in the performance category.

This powerful combination enables the Curtain 3 to provide a maximum thrust of up to 36 pounds, making it easily handle even the heaviest curtains.

The Curtain 3 offers two operational modes: Performance and QuietDrift. In Performance Mode, the device operates at a noise level of less than 42 dB.

However, the QuietDrift mode takes the performance to another level by reducing the noise level to less than 25dB, ensuring a peaceful environment.

Furthermore, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 is engineered to function efficiently alongside a solar panel (sold separately), enabling low-light charging. With its enhanced battery, you can enjoy up to 8 months of usage before needing to recharge it.

This feature ensures endless charging, enhancing the device’s overall performance and user convenience. In terms of speed, users have the option to adjust the device’s movement according to their preferences.

Overall, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 stands out with its robust performance, offering a seamless and quiet operation, making it a reliable choice for smart home automation.

Who is the Curtain 3 for?

A smartphone is emitting a bright light as it sits on a gadget, sending a text from an electronic device in an indoor setting.
Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is designed for a broad spectrum of users. It’s an excellent choice for tech enthusiasts looking to expand their smart home ecosystem with innovative and practical solutions.

The device is also ideal for homeowners seeking to enhance their living space with automated features that offer convenience and functionality.

Moreover, it’s a great fit for individuals with mobility issues as it eliminates the need to open and close curtains manually. Lastly, it’s perfect for those who value tranquillity, thanks to its silent mode feature that ensures noiseless operation.

Final thoughts

A white curtain hangs in the indoor bathroom, displaying text in bold black lettering. Curtain 3
Image: SwitchBot

To sum it up, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 is a nice gadget to add to your home automation setup.

It seamlessly blends power, versatility, and whisper-quiet operation into a single device, delivering exceptional performance that distinguishes it from other products in its category.

The device’s easy installation, multiple control methods, and compatibility with other smart home systems make it a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade their homes.

Whether you’re a tech aficionado or simply seeking to enhance your home’s convenience, the Switchbot Curtain 3 is a worthy investment that promises to transform your everyday living experience.

For a limited time, you can receive 10% off the SwitchBot Curtain 3 with code MQ10GDGE, but hurry because this offer expires on the 31st of November.

