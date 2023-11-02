Step into the future of cleaning w/ the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum

Imagine a world where home cleaning is no longer a chore but a seamless part of your daily routine. Say hello to the SwitchBot S10, an all-in-one robot vacuum and roll mop cleaner. It’s like having Rosey from the Jetsons in your home.

The SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and roll mop cleaner wants to make home cleaning more convenient than ever before.

And, unlike anything out in the market, the SwitchBot S10 connects to your plumbing to prevent bad odors from wastewater while also auto-refilling and draining.

We’ll explore the ins and outs of this feature-packed smart robot vacuum and mop.

Innovative features

Image: SwitchBot

Auto water refill and drain system

Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and roll mop cleaner is the first of its kind to feature an auto water refill and drain system. This means it can automatically fill and drain water, doing away with the need for manual intervention.

What sets the SwitchBot apart is it connects to your plumbing to prevent bad odors from wastewater while also auto-refilling and draining. Never before has this been seen in this type of automated cleaning system.

The S10 comes equipped with its own water station, making installation and maintenance a breeze, all without the need for wires.

Simply place the water station anywhere with a water supply, whether it’s in your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room, and you’re good to go.

Lidar navigation

Image: SwitchBot

The S10 uses lidar for navigation, mapping out your home quickly and efficiently. This allows it to work even in the dark, ensuring a thorough cleaning no matter the time of day.

And if you have stairs, there’s no need to worry, as this little robot will detect them. Additionally, the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum comes equipped with AI obstacle avoidance, making it safe from hitting objects or your furry friends.

Powerful suction and rubber brush

Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot S10 boasts a strong suction force of up to 6500Pa, paired with a fully rubber brush that prevents hair entanglement. This guarantees a deeper clean, picking up even the smallest dust particles.

Whether it’s hardwood, ceramic tiles, carpets, or rugs, the S10 can effectively sweep away hair, dust, and dirt from any type of flooring.

Perfect for hardwood floors

Image: SwitchBot

The roller mop is designed to be gentle on your floors, effectively minimizing water stains after mopping, which makes it an excellent option for maintaining the luster of wooden surfaces.

During cleaning, it also adeptly prevents small stones and debris from adhering to it, offering an added layer of protection against scratches and potential damage to your floors.

Carpet friendly design

The S10 is more than just a robot vacuum – it’s equipped with a feature that lifts its roller mop when it detects carpet, and even continues to spin after the water spray stops to dry wet stains efficiently.

This smart functionality ensures the protection of your valuable carpet during the cleaning process, keeping it free from any potential contamination.

Voice commands and app

An additional convenience offered by the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and roll mop cleaner, is its voice command functionality. Even when your hands are occupied, simply instruct the S10 with your desired tasks, and it will promptly go to work.

And that’s not all; with the exclusive app, you be able to personalize your cleaning, set no-go zones, schedule your routine, and so much more.

Powerful performance

The SwitchBot S10 is a high-performance robot vacuum cleaner that is all about efficiency and precision. With a powerful suction force it effortlessly tackles dust, dirt, and debris, leaving your floors immaculate.

Its fully rubberized brush is designed to prevent hair entanglement, ensuring a thorough clean every time. But what truly sets the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum apart is its smart navigation system.

Using advanced lidar technology, it quickly and accurately maps out your home, enabling it to clean effectively even in the dark. Plus, its innovative auto water refill and drain system, a first in the industry, means it can keep going without needing manual intervention.

In short, the SwitchBot S10 delivers exceptional cleaning performance that makes it a standout in the world of robot vacuum cleaners.

And be prepared to be amazed! The S10 boasts the world’s first auto refill and drain system, enabling it to automatically supply clean water to the SwitchBot humidifier.

While the humidifier is a separate purchase, you’ll have a team of robots at your disposal to ensure your floors and air stay clean.

Who is the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum for?

Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and roll mop cleaner is perfect for anyone seeking a hands-free, effective, and smart home cleaning solution.

If you’re a busy professional who barely has time for household chores, the S10 is your perfect ally, taking over your cleaning duties so you can focus on what matters most.

Therefore, it’s also a dream come true for techies who love exploring the latest advancements in smart home technology. And if you’re someone who simply wants a cleaner home without the hassle, the S10 is your ticket to a spotless, sparkling home.

Final thoughts

The SwitchBot S10 is more than just a robot vacuum cleaner. It’s a testament to how far technology has come in making our lives easier and more efficient.

With its innovative features and impressive performance, it’s a worthy addition to any smart home.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a busy individual looking for ways to make home cleaning more convenient, the SwitchBot S10 is worth considering.

The S10 robot vacuum and roll mop cleaner by SwitchBot is currently on Kickstarter, so if you act fast, you can be one of the first to travel into the future of home cleaning.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

