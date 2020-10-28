T-Mobile just launched its live TV service, because why the hell not?

T-Mobile’s long-awaited TV streaming service, TVision, is finally here.

It’ll launch on November 1, but there’s no sign of the technology that T-Mobile bought from Layer3 back in 2017. Instead, the new service is your traditional internet streaming service, aimed slightly cheaper than the rivals.

The service will include three tiers and all come with a cloud-based DVR, with space for 100 hours of recordings. Those are direct from the TV feed, a distinct advantage over the competition who often substitute on-demand content for DVR use. You can even stream on three devices at once, so sharing with the rest of your family is possible.

The Live version of the service has got three tiers, depending on which channel selection you desire:

TVision Live: $40 gets you the base package, with most news and sports channels available (except CBS), and things like Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and SyFy

$40 gets you the base package, with most news and sports channels available (except CBS), and things like Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and SyFy TVision Live TV Plus: $50 also gets you Big Ten Network, ESPNU, NFL Network, and regional NBC sports

$50 also gets you Big Ten Network, ESPNU, NFL Network, and regional NBC sports TVision Live Zone: $60 also adds NFL RedZone, as well as a few more other channels

That’s not all though, as TVision has a basic tier, TVision Vibe, at $10 a month, which gives you over 30 live channels from producers such as AMC, Viacom, and Discovery. That’s a great deal for AMC, BBC America, Food Network, and more. You only get two concurrent streams though, and DVR access is another $5 a month. You can also add subscriptions to things like Starz or Showtime with TVision Channels.

Will these low prices stay stable after launch? We’ve seen other live TV streaming services raise pricing substantially as time went on, or disappear altogether, in the case of PlayStation Vue. Then again, it is T-Mobile and they’ve been pretty good about pricing in all the years they’ve been operating.

What do you think? Interested in this new live TV service from T-Mobile? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

