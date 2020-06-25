Tesla is ranked dead last in a recent JD Power quality survey. Ouch.

While there is a lot to love about Tesla vehicles, it would be wrong to say that the company hasn’t dealt with its fair share of issues. From disappointing Consumer Reports‘ reports to issues with its self-driving technology, Tesla has absolutely had its ups and downs.

Now, a new JD Power Initial Quality Study has been released that looks at a variety of car company’s quality over the first 90 days of ownership for 2020 model vehicles. In total, “87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles” were included in the survey.

Out of all the car companies measured, Tesla ranks dead last. Interestingly, Tesla is also an outlier on the list, because, according to JD Power, the company “is not officially ranked among other brands in the study as it doesn’t meet ranking criteria.” This is because Tesla doesn’t grant JD Power the permission to survey owners in all 50 states, with 15 states not being included.

That said, there were enough sales overall that JD Power was able to get a reliable survey from the other 35 states.

According to the survey, Tesla vehicles experience 250 problems per 100 vehicles on the road. On the other end, Dodge and Kia are at the top, with both having 136 issues per 100 vehicles.

CNBC notes that Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power, says the Tesla issues mainly revolve around issues with paint defects, bad panel fittings, wind noise, and general squeaks and rattles. Tesla is also under investigation for touchscreen issues related to the Model S.

Overall, this is definitely a disappointing showing for Tesla. It will be interesting to see what Tesla has to say about this and what the company plans on doing to alleviate these issues.

What do you think? Surprised that the Elon Musk company is ranked at the bottom of this list? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: