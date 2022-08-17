The FDA has finally approved over-the-counter hearing aids

For the hearing impaired who need hearing aids, the process can become pretty complex and expensive. But now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally made steps that could make that process easier.

After several years, the FDA has finalized a new rule establishing a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. This new rule should make hearing aids for mild to moderately hearing impaired people much cheaper.

Currently, the process of getting a hearing aid can be pretty grueling and expensive. It generally requires lengthy doctor visits with specialists. At the end of the day, getting a hearing aid can end up costing thousands of dollars.

But this new rule will, hopefully, decrease that cost significantly. An OTC hearing aid won’t require the customer to go through lengthy exams or get prescriptions.

They won’t even have to be fitted by a doctor. You’ll just head to your pharmacy or drug store and pick the option you need.

Of course, this won’t cover absolutely everyone who needs help hearing. Anyone under 18 will still need a prescription. And the OTC options are only available for users with “mild to moderate” hearing loss.

Still, this is a great achievement that should help many hearing impaired individuals get the help needed at a more affordable price. The rule officially goes into effect after 60 days, so you could start seeing OTC hearing aids as soon as mid-October.

